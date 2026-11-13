Your fridge is not always keeping food at its best: Storage mistakes that could be ruining your healthy groceries
From washing produce too early to incorrect placement, fridge habits that could affect your groceries.
We often assume that putting groceries in the refrigerator is enough to keep them fresh and nutritious. However, how you store your fruits, vegetables, and other everyday foods can make a difference to their quality and shelf life. From keeping certain produce in the wrong compartments to refrigerating foods that are better stored elsewhere, small mistakes could be affecting your groceries. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Neeraja Mehta, functional nutritionist and co-founder of The Human Protocol, a science-backed health brand, shared how grocery storage mistakes can impact your health.
Also read | Before You Buy: Whole-wheat, multigrain or sourdough? Understanding fibre, ingredients and nutritional value
The wet greens in a tied plastic bag
Mehta highlighted that coriander, methi and palak are washed, bundled wet, tied tightly in the bag they came in and pushed to the back. By day three, they are slimy. Moisture and no airflow speed up rot, and rot is just nutrient loss you can see. Store greens dry, loosely wrapped in a clean cloth or paper, in a box with the lid slightly open.
The fruit next to the vegetables
“Apples, bananas and ripe mangoes release ethylene, a natural gas that makes everything near them ripen and then spoil faster,” said Mehta. If your cucumbers go soft in two days, look at what they are sitting beside. Keep fruit and vegetables apart.
The things that should never have gone in
Tomatoes turn mealy and lose flavour in the cold. Potatoes convert starch to sugar. Onions and garlic go soft and sprout. Bananas blacken. Honey crystallises. These live on the counter, not in the fridge.
Milk and eggs in the door
The door is the warmest part of the fridge and swings in temperature every time it opens. Keep milk, curd and eggs on a middle shelf where it is coldest and most stable, and let the door hold pickles and sauces.
Cut fruit for the week
Pre-cut fruit and salad exposed to air lose vitamin C steadily and brown with every hour. Cut what you will eat today. Chopping ahead is for onions, not for papaya.
The leftovers that live forever
This is the big one in Indian homes, where dal and sabzi are made in generous quantities and reheated across the week. “As per the United States Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service, leftovers should be refrigerated within two hours of cooking, kept for no more than three to four days, and the fridge should sit at or below 4 degrees Celsius,” said Mehta. Every reheat after that drains more of the nutrients and raises the risk of a gut upset. Cooked greens especially do not deserve a second day.
The overstuffed fridge
Cold air needs to move. When the shelves are packed solid, the back freezes and the front sits warm, and nothing is at the right temperature. It also means food gets forgotten.
The 5-minute fridge makeover
• Minute one: Check the temperature. A cheap fridge thermometer should read 4 degrees Celsius or below.
• Minute two: Move milk, curd and eggs out of the door and onto a middle shelf. Pickles and sauces go to the door.
• Minute three: Pull the greens out of their plastic bags. Pat them dry, wrap them in a cloth or paper, and give them their own box.
• Minute four: Evict the tomatoes, onions, potatoes, garlic and bananas. Put apples and ripe fruit in a separate drawer, away from vegetables.
• Minute five: Date your leftovers with a marker. Anything older than four days goes. Keep tonight’s food at the front where you will see it.
“Do this once a week, and you will eat more of the nutrition you are already buying. Your fridge should protect your food, not quietly steal from it,” said Mehta.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More
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