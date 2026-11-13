Before You Buy: Whole-wheat, multigrain or sourdough? Understanding fibre, ingredients and nutritional value

According to Dr Canday, the most important step is to read the ingredient list carefully, as the nutritional quality of bread depends largely on the type of flour used, its fibre content and the presence of added ingredients. “The term ' multigrain ' simply means that the bread contains more than one type of grain,” highlighted Dr Canday. However, this does not automatically make it a healthier option. Some multigrain breads are primarily made using refined flour (maida), with additional grains or seeds included in smaller quantities.

When choosing between multigrain, whole-wheat and sourdough bread , consumers should look beyond the claims and descriptions printed on the front of the packaging. In this edition of HT Lifestyle's series, ‘Before You Buy,’ we spoke to Dr Eileen Canday, head of the department of nutrition and dietetics at Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, Mumbai, to understand how these bread varieties differ in terms of ingredients, nutritional value and health benefits, and what consumers should check on the label before making a choice.

Sourdough is another option that has gained popularity. Its traditional fermentation process involves beneficial microorganisms that break down some of the carbohydrates and other components in the dough. This fermentation may help soften the blood sugar response compared with certain conventional breads. However, consumers should be aware that not every product labelled as sourdough is traditionally prepared. Some commercial varieties use regular yeast and vinegar to create a similar taste.

“Ideally, look for bread where whole- wheat flour or whole grains are listed as the first ingredient,” said Dr Canday. This indicates that whole grains form the primary base of the product. Another important factor is fibre content. Choosing bread that provides at least 3 g of fibre per slice can help improve overall dietary fibre intake . Fibre supports digestive health, helps maintain satiety and can contribute to better blood sugar management. It is also advisable to check the added sugar content and select options with minimal added sugar.

What should you consider when choosing between multigrain and brown bread?

The brown colour of bread does not necessarily indicate that it is made from whole grains. In some cases, caramel colour may be added to give the bread a darker appearance. Therefore, consumers should not rely on colour or packaging claims when making their selection.

Therefore, when purchasing sourdough, check whether it has a whole-grain base and look for a shorter, simpler ingredient list. The presence of the word 'sourdough' alone does not guarantee that the product is nutritionally superior.

Ultimately, the best choice is bread made with whole grains, adequate fibre and minimal added sugar. Reading the ingredient list, comparing nutritional information and understanding what the product actually contains are essential steps towards making an informed everyday food choice.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.