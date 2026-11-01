Enjoy the seasonal spirit with Kunal Kapur’s pumpkin spice caramel custard recipe: See preparation
Chef Kunal Kapur shares the ingredients for making pumpkin spice at home and shows how to use it to make a classic dessert.
Winter is on its way, and pumpkin spice is the flavour of the season. Taking to Instagram on November 1, celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Kunal Kapur shared how to enjoy it in his pumpkin spice caramel custard recipe.
Also Read | Chef Sanjeev Kapoor shares recipe for sui mai: See preparation of juicy Chinese dumplings
The recipe takes about 55 minutes to make and serves three. The detailed steps to make are presented as follows.
Ingredients for pumpkin spice caramel custard
For caramel
- Sugar – 60gms / 5 tbsp
For pumpkin spice
- Cinnamon stick, small – 5
- Cloves – 10
- Nutmeg, small – ½
- Allspice – 10
- Dried ginger, small – 1 pc
Other ingredients
- Eggs – 2
- Egg yolk – 2
- Sugar – 35 gms / 3 tbsp
- Vanilla extract – 1 tsp
- Milk – 250 ml
- Hot water – 1 litre
- Whipped cream
Method of preparation
- To start making pumpkin spice caramel custard, grind all the pumpkin spice ingredients (cinnamon stick, cloves, nutmeg, allspice, dried ginger) together to form a fine powder. Set aside.
- In a heavy-bottomed pan, melt the sugar over medium heat until it turns into a golden-brown caramel. Be cautious not to burn it.
- Quickly pour the caramel into individual ramekins or a larger baking dish, coating the bottom evenly. Allow it to cool and harden.
- Preheat your oven to 140 degrees Celsius.
- In a mixing bowl, whisk together eggs, egg yolks, sugar, and vanilla extract until well combined. Add the prepared pumpkin spice mixture to the custard mixture. Adjust according to your taste preference. Gradually add the milk to the egg mixture, whisking constantly.
- Pour the custard mixture through a strainer into the caramel-coated ramekins or baking dish.
- Place the ramekins or baking dish in a larger baking pan and fill the larger pan with hot water until it reaches halfway up the sides of the ramekins.
- Bake in the preheated oven for about 40-50 minutes or until the custard is set around the edges but slightly jiggly in the centre.
- Remove from the oven and let it cool. Once cooled, refrigerate for at least two to three hours or overnight to allow the custard to set completely.
- To serve, run a knife around the edge of each ramekin and invert the custard onto a serving plate.
- Serve chilled, topped with a dollop of whipped cream. Enjoy.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.