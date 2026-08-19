‘Your metabolism isn’t broken’: Fitness coach Raj Ganpath shares what science says about weight loss and lifestyle

For years, we have been told that gaining weight with age is inevitable because our metabolism slows down. But a landmark study published in Science challenges that popular belief, showing that metabolism does not necessarily decline dramatically during early or middle adulthood.

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The 2021 study, Daily Energy Expenditure through the Human Life Course, led by Herman Pontzer and colleagues, analysed energy expenditure across the human lifespan. Researchers found that after accounting for body size and composition, daily energy expenditure remains relatively stable from around the age of 20 to 60. A significant decline was observed only after 60. (Also read: ‘I drink black coffee daily’: Oncologist shares 6 research-backed benefits, from brain health to longevity )

Fitness coach Raj Ganpath, in his August 7 Instagram post, highlighted the lifestyle angle while discussing the study and metabolism. His message was simple: “Lifestyle. That’s the change. That’s the problem. And that’s the solution. Improve your lifestyle, and your metabolism will be just fine.”

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{{^usCountry}} The point is important because ‘slow metabolism’ has become an easy explanation for weight gain. But metabolism is not simply a switch that suddenly stops working as we get older. Our total daily energy expenditure is influenced by several factors, including body composition, physical activity and the energy required to keep the body functioning. Does metabolism slow down with age? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The point is important because ‘slow metabolism’ has become an easy explanation for weight gain. But metabolism is not simply a switch that suddenly stops working as we get older. Our total daily energy expenditure is influenced by several factors, including body composition, physical activity and the energy required to keep the body functioning. Does metabolism slow down with age? {{/usCountry}}

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According to the study, not necessarily during the years when people commonly blame their metabolism. The researchers found that energy expenditure is remarkably stable between approximately 20 and 60 years of age. The more noticeable decline happens after 60, suggesting that the popular idea of metabolism falling sharply in your 30s or 40s isn’t supported by this research.

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However, lifestyle can change considerably during those decades. People may become less active, spend more time sitting, lose muscle mass or change their eating habits. These changes can affect body weight even when metabolism itself hasn’t suddenly “broken”.

This is where lifestyle comes in

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Ganpath’s message puts the focus back on habits rather than metabolic quick fixes. Regular strength training can help preserve muscle mass, while walking and other everyday movements contribute to overall energy expenditure. A balanced diet, adequate protein, sufficient sleep and consistency with exercise can also support healthier body composition.

That doesn’t mean lifestyle can override every biological factor. Age, genetics, body composition and other physiological factors still matter. But blaming every change on a “damaged metabolism” can distract from the factors that are actually within our control.

The study’s biggest takeaway may therefore be less about finding a way to ‘boost’ metabolism and more about understanding it correctly. Your metabolism isn’t necessarily broken. Your lifestyle may simply have changed. And, as Ganpath puts it, lifestyle can also be the solution.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.