Omicron positive with mild symptoms? Mental health tips during home isolation

Omicron cases in India have been rising rapidly and it's now becoming common to see people around us testing Covid positive and showing flu-like symptoms like cold, cough, headache, fever and sore throat.

Considering the mild nature of this new strain, the government's home isolation guidelines recommend a quarantine period of 7 days instead of 10 days for mild and asymptomatic cases.

While people are recovering fast from this new strain, staying confined to a room for a week doing nothing can be a challenge and affect mental health. Experts advise that one should stay active and develop a routine during home isolation.

Develop a routine

"It is important to follow a routine that includes exercise, nutrition, healthy eating habits, good sleep, frequent breaks and limited screen time," Dr Chandni Tugnait, MD (A.M) Psychotherapist, Life Alchemist, Coach & Healer, Founder & Director, Gateway of Healing said on maintaining sound mental health during pandemic.

Stay active, listen to some music

To stay active and happy, try to involve a physical activity in your day like some jogging, light exercise or dancing gently to your favourite music. This releases endorphins which are the “happy hormones” making us feel better, says Arushi Malik, Counselling Psychologist at Kaleidoscope- A unit of Dr. Bakshi’s Healthcare.

Listen to music and do some light exercise while recovering from Omicron (Unplash)

Practice mindfulness

When you cannot step out of your room and not interact with the world, it's easy to get sucked into negativity. When you are alone with your thoughts, make sure you focus on the right ones; mindfulness practices and meditation can help you deal with negativity when you do not have enough distractions.

Breathing exercies can help fight emotional distress. Along with making mindfulness a habit can go a long way in your routine. Make time to meditate, practice gratitude and maintain a journal.

Self care

Self care assumed even a greater importance when you are confined in a room and that includes connecting with your loved ones over messages, calls or video interactions.

"Identify the things and activities which give you emotional peace be it talking to a friend, re-watching a loved movie, reading a book or painting," says Malik.

Guidelines for home isolation

Here are some health guidelines you must follow during home isolation, by Dr Pritam Moon, consultant physician, Wockhardt Hospital Mira Road.

- Do not self-medicate, go for blood investigation or radiological imaging like chest X ray or chest CT scan without consulting the doctor.

- The patient should avoid sharing utensils, dishes, bedding, towels, and other personal items with other family members. The patient should follow good hand hygiene.

- Disinfect surfaces like remote controls, countertops, tabletops, doorknobs, bathroom handles, toilets.

- Do not allow any visitors at home, if you are under home quarantine.