4 types of food you must include in your pet's winter diet

Winter is here and so is the cold. Time to get your sweaters out and hot chocolate ready. And while you get ready to brace for the cold, do remember that our pets need the warmth too, just like us, they are susceptible to feeling cold. Whether your pet enjoys the chilly weather or would rather curl up on the couch with a soft blanket, you must be ready for the winter season. The changes in the weather and season also denote a change in the regular diet of your pet. The need of changing a pet's nutrition during the cooler months is often overlooked by pet owners. Altering your pet's diet as the weather turns colder and the days become shorter is very important for their overall health and well-being. (Also read: Ways to look after your pet's grooming needs this winter )

Talking to HT Lifestyle, Ambarish Sikarwar, Business Head, Zigly, shared some important tips for your pet's winter diet.

1. Foods rich in fatty acids: Foods that are rich in fatty acids, such as fish, can help keep your pet's skin healthy and hydrated. Omega-3 fatty acids, in particular, have anti-inflammatory properties that can help soothe itchy, dry skin.

2. Foods with antioxidants: Foods that are rich in antioxidants, such as fruits and vegetables, can help protect your pet's skin from the damaging effects of free radicals.

3. Foods with collagen: Collagen is a protein that helps keep your pet's skin elastic and youthful-looking. Foods that are high in collagen, such as bone broth, can help support healthy skin.

4. Foods with vitamins A, C, and E: Vitamins A, C, and E are all important for maintaining healthy skin. Foods that are rich in these vitamins, such as sweet potatoes, berries, and leafy green vegetables, can help support your pet's skin health.

It's important to note that every pet is different and may have unique nutritional needs. If you have concerns about your pet's diet, it's a good idea to consult with your veterinarian. They can help you determine the best foods to feed your pet to support their overall health, including their skin health.

