5 tips to keep your pets safe during Holi celebrations

Holi is a joyous festival of colours celebrated in India and many other countries around the world. People throw coloured powder and water on each other, dance, and enjoy festive food and drinks. It is a time of fun and celebration, but it can also be a time of danger for our beloved pets. Animals can be sensitive to the colours and chemicals used in Holi, and they can also be easily scared by loud noises and large crowds. As responsible pet owners, it's crucial to take precautions and to ensure that your pet stays safe and healthy during Holi. (Also read: Holi 2023: Tips to take care of your pet's skin this Holi )

Raj kantak, Founder and CEO, Petzzco, shared with HT Lifestyle, some essential tips to keep your pets safe during Holi celebrations.

1. Keep your pet indoors

The best way to protect your pet during Holi is to keep them indoors. This will help to keep them away from the loud noises and large crowds that can be overwhelming for animals. If you must take your pet outside, make sure they are on a leash and that you are in control of the situation at all times.

2. Avoid colourful powders

The colourful powders used in Holi can be dangerous for pets. Many of these powders contain chemicals that can be toxic if ingested. To keep your pet safe, avoid using these powders around them or in areas where they can access them.

3. Provide a safe space

If you plan to have a Holi celebration at your home, make sure to provide a safe space for your pet. This could be a room or area of the house that is away from the festivities. Make sure to provide plenty of food, water, and bedding for your pet so they can stay comfortable and safe.

4. Monitor your pet

It is important to keep an eye on your pet during Holi. Make sure to check on them periodically to make sure they are not getting into any trouble. If you notice any signs of distress or illness, contact your veterinarian right away.

5. Keep an eye on the weather

Holi is usually celebrated during the spring months when the weather can be unpredictable. Make sure to keep an eye on the weather forecast and be prepared for any sudden changes. If it looks like it will be hot, make sure to provide plenty of shade and water for your pet.

Holi is a fun and festive time of year, but it is important to remember to keep our pets safe. By following these five tips, you can ensure that your pet stays healthy and happy during the Holi celebrations.

