Ayurveda for pet care: 5 ways to boost your pet's health with Neem, Ashwagandha, other Ayurvedic herbs

Ayurveda experts believe that the holistic medicine system dating back to 5000-6000 BC tends to apply to every living being and it essentially focuses on helping a living being live in harmony with nature, which also applies to our furry companions or pets. Very few pet parents know that their pets can also benefit from Ayurveda since in the ancient Ayurvedic texts, there is a mention of veterinary medicine focused on animal welfare, treatment therapies, management and surgery.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Brindha Prabhu, Founder of TABPS Pets, explained how Ayurveda can help keep your pet healthy:

1. Boost brain power with Ashwagandha - Ashwagandha is a root with many medicinal properties and can help to alleviate much stress when it comes down to pets. Ashwagandha helps all pets to be calm, relaxed, and healthy. It can even help them learn faster and remember things better too. Ashwagandha can help support healthy blood pressure levels, stabilize healthy blood sugar, manage stable cholesterol levels in the body, and build up immunity strength.

2. Improve digestive health with Triphala - It is well known that Triphala has anti-inflammatory properties. It also helps the pet's digestive system release toxins, but its antioxidant properties help restore a state of balance in the intestine. The dosage recommended by experts on the matter is a quarter of a teaspoon per animal per day. Of course, it's important to check with a doctor for every specific case depending on your pet's needs.

3. Optimise heart and liver health with Neem - The neem tree is a tropical plant widely grown in Asia because of its valuable healing properties, especially in India. It is widely used to cleanse the blood, support healthy skin, promote oral health, and contribute to the proper function of the heart and liver. It even helps with repelling pests like fleas and ticks and maintaining a healthy and balanced environment in your pet's gut! A recommended daily intake of ¼ teaspoon is advised.

4. Bring upset stomach on track with Thulasi - Veterinarians commonly recommend Thulasi for dogs and cats to ease symptoms of stomach upset. It also helps dogs with vomiting or diarrhoea, soothes minor skin allergies, and offers added support for the immune system. Thulasi treats pets when they are suffering from gastric distress, and it has antioxidants that help build the immune system. Thulasi calms hyperactive dogs, and it supports pets who are experiencing physical or environmental stress. A recommended daily intake of ¼ teaspoon is advised.

5. Treat cold and cough with Brahmi - Brahmi has many uses for our furry friends too! This mighty herb can be used to treat cold, anxiety, and stress. Brahmi can also be very beneficial when treating respiratory conditions such as coughs and colds, symptoms often triggered by excess phlegm or mucus that is difficult to expel from the throat and nasal passageways in most animals. Get your precious pets on Brahmi today! Daily dose - ⅛ teaspoon.

Bringing her expertise to the same, Dr Chanchal Sharma from Sharda Ayurveda, suggested:

1. Ashwagandha can Help Calm Down your Pet - Just like human beings, pets too can sense the good and bad around them in their surroundings. The energy, vibrations and emotions at home can have an impact on the pet. A Vata-balancing herb like Ashwagandha can help in calming down your pet.

2. Neem Oil can Enhance your Pet’s Auditory Experience - The hearing ability of your pets is far more superior than that of human beings. Unpleasant noise can increase anxiety and stress in your pet. So, as a pet owner, make sure that your pet absorbs positive noise. Identify noise that disturbs your pet. A few drops of neem oil can be gently rubbed inside your pet’s ear to enhance their auditory experience.

3. Ayurvedic Herbs can Keep your Pet Hydrated - Pets will drink any water we give them. Just like pet owners, pets too can become sick if they are given unclean and unhealthy water to drink. Pets must be provided with only clean and filtered water as this will keep them healthy and happy. As a pet owner, you must ensure that your pet consumes Ayurvedic herbs which are available in the liquid form. This can be given to your pets either mixed in their meal or a few drops of the liquid herbs can be applied directly into their mouth.

4. Use Triphala to Enhance the Digestive Health of your Pet - As a pet parent, you can ensure that your pet consumes a healthy and balanced diet. Ayurveda suggests natural ingredients which are free from artificial colouring agents. Triphala is high in antioxidant properties and can enhance the digestive health of your pet.

5. Apply Sesame or Coconut Oil to Massage the Foot of your Pet - The pet owners should always stick to a routine for their pets and must ensure that the timetable is strictly followed as this will improve their overall health. Sesame oil or coconut oil can be used to massage the foot of your pets. The oil massage apart from nourishing also helps in releasing tension in the muscles and tendons.

