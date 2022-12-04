Celebrate Shelter Pets Day: 5 ways to help shelter pets

Want to help a shelter pet but do not where to start. There is a lot more you can do if you are can't adopt for some reason from providing them foster homes, with necessary medicine, supplies, food to raising money for these lovable pets. Shelter houses are places that house stray, lost, abandoned or surrendered animals like dogs, cats etc. While adoption is always a preferred option, there are several other ways you can care for these animals. There is in fact a day that is dedicated to spread awareness about helping shelter pets called Celebrate Shelter Pets Day. It is celebrated on December 5 every year. The celebration started in 2010 as a collaborative effort among the Humane Society of the U.S., a non-profit organisation, the Ad Council, and Maddie’s Fund. (Also read: Celebrate Shelter Pets Day: 5 reasons to adopt pets from animal shelters)

"I have found that so many animal enthusiasts reach out to me to ask about how they can help animals in India. A seemingly difficult and daunting task, people remain unsure of where to start," says Devanshi Shah, Founder and CEO, Petkonnect.

Shah suggests some ways in which you can help shelter pets and make their lives easy.

• Donate: The simplest of them all is to donate money, food, medicines, and other supplies to shelters. These donations don’t have to be in large amounts or quantities but could be frequent in nature. More often than not, shelters are not for profits and so can always use additional funding. There are many costs shelters incur such as rent for their shelters, doctor fees, worker fees, medicines, surgeries, food, water, clothing and more. To keep up with the growing number of animals entering shelters, the need for donations is also one that continues to increase.

• Adopt: This is one of the most important ways, to adopt animals from shelters. Instead of going in for some fancy breed, most of which don’t belong in the Indian climate, pick up a stray or abandoned pet from a shelter. These animals are far better suited for life in India, and also tend to have lesser problems as compared to high bred pets. The number of animals in shelters is growing every day and the best thing anyone looking to get an animal can do is to adopt. If unable to adopt, one can even provide foster homes for animals when shelters don’t have the space. A short duration spent in your home can work to save the lives of stray animals.

• Volunteer: For those who have more time than money, this is a great option. Of course, we recommend every animal lover to volunteer. Costs associated with manpower related activities at shelters are usually one of the highest. While many may not be able to volunteer on medical activities, they should get involved with feeding strays, raising money, raising donations of used items like toys and clothes, raising awareness around key issues, sterilization drives and most importantly adoption drives. What is also key here is to participate or volunteer at the many different types of events organized by shelters.

• Pro-bono professional services: This one reaches out to doctors, lawyers, therapists, and other highly trained professionals who can be of assistance to shelters. Reach out to shelters to see how you can be of service.

• Social media: Finally, and the simplest of all, is to use your social media to help shelters increase awareness and spread the word. Regularly share content posted by shelters about public information, events, adoption drives and more. You never know, you may even find a stray a forever home with the simple click of a button.

