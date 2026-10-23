Diwali with pets: A guide to keep your furry friends safe and comfortable during the festival of lights

Diwali is one of the most beloved occasions on Delhi’s festive calendar, but for veterinary clinics, it also marks one of the busiest and most demanding periods of the year. As diyas are lit and celebrations take pace, a familiar parade of cases begins to arrive: noise-phobic dogs that have bolted through open doors in panic, paws and tails singed by fallen diyas, skin flare-ups that owners insist appeared “overnight”, and gastric upsets after a few too many sweets mysteriously vanish from the festive spread.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read | From cosy corners to festive entrances, here’s how you can elevate your home with thoughtful lighting this Diwali

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

In a conversation with HT Lifestyle, Dr Diu Somani, a specialist in veterinary dermatology and the founder of The SkinVet, says, “What frustrates me most is that almost all of it is avoidable. Most pet parents already know their animals experience the festivities very differently from us. The wider community – from the neighbour with the string of crackers to the guest with a plate of barfi – often does not.”

Noise is a welfare concern

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The veterinarian highlights that dogs and cats hear far more than we do, and the sudden, unpredictable crack of fireworks is a potent trigger for fear and anxiety. Panting, trembling, pacing, hiding and escape attempts are clinical signs of acute distress, and they should be read as exactly that. Pre-cracker game plan {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The veterinarian highlights that dogs and cats hear far more than we do, and the sudden, unpredictable crack of fireworks is a potent trigger for fear and anxiety. Panting, trembling, pacing, hiding and escape attempts are clinical signs of acute distress, and they should be read as exactly that. Pre-cracker game plan {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Dr Somani recommends, “Designate a quiet interior room before the first cracker is lit, with curtains drawn, familiar bedding and low-level background sound to take the edge off the noise. Walk dogs early in the evening and always on a leash, as most festival-related disappearances happen during precisely those hours. Make sure every pet carries an identification tag with a current contact number, and if your pet is not yet microchipped, now is the time.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“Most importantly, never give human sedatives or anxiolytics without veterinary direction. Several are unsafe for dogs and cats, and a well-meant remedy can quickly become a second emergency,” she adds.

Designate a quiet room with familiar surroundings for your pet to stay calm amidst the noise of Diwali celebrations.

Mind the mithai

Gift boxes circulate freely at this time of year, and with hosts busy and homes full, pets are rarely supervised around them. Several common contents carry genuine toxicity:

Chocolate contains methylxanthines (theobromine and caffeine), which affect the cardiovascular and nervous systems of dogs and cats.

Grapes and raisins , staples of dry-fruit boxes, are associated with acute kidney injury in dogs and cats, even in small quantities.

Xylitol , hiding in many sugar-free sweets, can cause profound hypoglycaemia and liver damage in dogs.

Onion and garlic can cause oxidative damage to red blood cells, and cats are particularly susceptible.

Rich, fatty preparations such as ghee-laden sweets and fried snacks are well-recognised triggers for acute gastroenteritis and pancreatitis.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Dr Somani recommends asking guests, especially children, not to share food with pets, and keeping every sweet box well out of reach. “A sudden rich or unfamiliar meal can set off flares in animals with an underlying cutaneous adverse food reaction, showing up as itching, redness and recurrent ear or paw inflammation. These are frequently blamed on the weather or a change of shampoo, when the real culprit was last night's snack,” she emphasises.

Be mindful with rangoli

According to the veterinary dermatologist, many commercially available powders and colours contain synthetic dyes and chemical additives that can cause irritant or allergic contact dermatitis, especially on the paw pads, interdigital skin and ventral abdomen. And because dogs and cats groom by licking, they end up swallowing whatever they have walked through.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“Choose natural colours where possible, keep rangoli away from your pet's usual walking areas, and wipe paws with a damp cloth after any exposure,” Dr Somani advises.

Rangoli powders contain synthetic dyes that can be harmful for animals.

The skin: your pet's stress barometer

The skin is remarkably responsive to psychological stress. Dr Somani explains, “In the weeks around the festival, I regularly see animals licking, chewing and scratching far more than usual, which can escalate to pyotraumatic dermatitis (hot spots), lick lesions, and secondary bacterial or Malassezia infection. Atopic dogs are especially vulnerable, since stress, seasonal change and a heavier environmental allergen load can all tip them into a flare. The post-Diwali dip in air quality only adds to the burden on sensitive skin and eyes.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Moreover, she highlights that human shampoos are formulated for human skin and are not appropriate for dogs, and repeated use can compromise the skin barrier. “Choose a veterinary-recommended product, always. Itching or redness that linger beyond a few days deserve proper clinical evaluation, not another home remedy. Waiting gives secondary infection time to settle in and makes the underlying cause harder to treat,” adds the veterinarian.

Spare a thought for community animals

Free-roaming dogs and cats have no quiet room to retreat to. Avoid bursting crackers near them, check under parked vehicles and around wheels before starting an engine, and where possible, leave out fresh water and a sheltered corner in your building compound.

“For millions of households in India, a dog or a cat is now an integral part of the family. A little pre-event planning and a few small changes at home mean our pets can enjoy the festivities right alongside us,” concludes Dr Somani.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

Dr Diu Somani is a veterinary dermatologist and founder of The SkinVet, a specialised pet dermatology clinic in Mumbai. A graduate of the Royal Veterinary College, London, she specialises in complex skin and ear conditions in animals.