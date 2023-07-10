Dog owner refuses to muzzle pet in lift; but is she really wrong?

There seems to be something about living in boxed up spaces jammed above and beside each other that is squeezing all civil courtesy and common sense out of people. How else do you explain Noida and its constant fighting and complaining about an animal fondly regarded as man's best friend by the rest of the normal world? (Also read: Leaving your dog inside a locked car can be dangerous; what you should do)

AWBI has in a circular dated 18-6-2022 specified that muzzles cannot be enforced as they pose a health hazard to dogs.(Twitter, Freepik)

The latest skirmish involves a lone lady with a tightly leashed and beautifully behaved dog in the lift who is heckled and humiliated by a couple who demanded she should muzzle the dog.

A lot of people might ask - what's wrong with that? Only, everything. To start with, muzzles are illegal. AWBI has in a circular dated 18-6-2022 specified that muzzles cannot be enforced as they pose a health hazard to dogs. Unlike us, dogs do not sweat from their skin. Their body temperature is regulated through their tongue which is why it hangs out of their mouth when they are hot. If their mouths are forced shut, they will overheat and collapse.

Secondly, the prevailing system in that society is that the first occupant has the 'right of way'. Here, the pet parent was already in the lift. If this couple had any concerns about sharing the lift, they could simply have taken the adjoining lift.

More worrying than these violations though and even the bullying and abuse, is the complete and contemptuous breach of an individual's right to privacy.

Inspite of the lady protesting the same, the man continued to film her. Not only is this illegal, it is downright discourteous. Nor is this the end. This man films her, then he edits the film, cleverly blurring out his own and his wife's image.

Being a journalist (but clearly minus the ethics), he then tweets this slanted 'story' to fellow journalists inviting negative comments and more abuse being hurled at this lady for nothing. It is pertinent to mention that this fellow's twitter account, blocked for several months, had only just been restored. Was this whole drama just to gain traction and attract followers?

Whatever the motivation, the ugly display of bad behaviour cannot be justified. Bullying a lone woman, filming her without her consent and broadcasting an edited version of that film are all punishable offences.

Don't turn a blind eye, demand that the Noida police file charges. Next time that lady in the lift could be you or yours.

The author, Ambika Shukla is a Trustee of People for Animals - India's largest animal welfare organisation - which in keeping with our culture, traditions and philosophy, believes in the oneness of all life.

(Views expressed in this column are author's own)