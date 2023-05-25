From itching to infections: 5 common problems in pets caused by ticks and fleas

Ticks and fleas, those notorious mischief-makers, can turn your pet's life into an itch-filled adventure. But their impact goes beyond scratching and irritation. These tiny troublemakers can cause a range of surprising problems in our furry friends. As pet owners, it is crucial to be aware of the common problems that these parasites can cause. From skin irritations to more severe diseases, ticks and fleas can wreak havoc on our beloved pets. It is important to understand the most common problems in pets caused by ticks and fleas, shedding light on the importance of prevention and early intervention to ensure the well-being of our four-legged friends. (Also read: Tips to keep your pet hydrated amid extreme heat and humidity )

Common problems in pets caused by ticks and fleas

Ticks and fleas are not just a nuisance for our furry companions; they can also pose serious health risks.(Freepik )

Dr Deepak Saraswat, Head Veterinarian, Zigly, shared with HT Lifestyle, some unexpected woes caused by ticks and fleas and unique challenges faced by our beloved pets.

1. The misery of flea allergy dermatitis

While itching is no stranger to flea infestations, some pets suffer from an extreme form of allergic reaction called flea allergy dermatitis (FAD). When these annoying parasites feast on your pet's blood, they inject saliva that contains allergenic compounds. Pets with FAD experience intense itching, hair loss, redness, and inflamed skin. The cycle continues as the scratching intensifies the irritation, leading to a never-ending battle against discomfort.

2. Uninvited guests

Fleas and ticks are not shy about inviting themselves into our homes. Once they hitch a ride on your pet, they can easily infest your living spaces, hiding in carpets, bedding, and furniture. This unwelcome invasion can turn your peaceful haven into a breeding ground for these pests. Keeping your home clean and treating, the environment is crucial to prevent their relentless comeback.

3. Stealthy tick-borne diseases

Ticks are not just bloodsuckers; they are also infamous carriers of dangerous diseases. Lyme disease, babesiosis, anaplasmosis, and many more are stealthily transmitted by these tiny arachnids. The symptoms can be elusive, making it challenging to diagnose the root cause of your pet's illness. A thorough examination by a veterinarian, combined with preventive measures, can help safeguard your pet's health.

4. Anaemia's sneaky side effect

Fleas are relentless bloodsuckers, and when they latch onto your pet, they consume more than just their fair share. In severe infestations, these bloodthirsty insects can cause anaemia—a condition characterized by a low red blood cell count. Anaemic pets may experience weakness, lethargy, pale gums, and diminished vitality. Swift action is crucial to restoring your pet's blood health and energy levels.

5. The dreaded double whammy

Flea and tick infestations often bring along unwelcome companions—secondary infections. Constant scratching and biting can break the skin's protective barrier, leaving your pet susceptible to bacterial and fungal infections. These opportunistic invaders can complicate the treatment process, prolong discomfort, and hinder your pet's recovery. Identifying and addressing these secondary infections is essential to break free from the vicious cycle of itching and infections.

Dr Deepak further shared, “Now that you are familiar with these unique challenges, it is time to take action to protect your four-legged companion. Regular preventive measures, such as flea and tick treatments recommended by your veterinarian, are essential to keep these pests at bay. Vigilance is key—check your pet for any signs of infestation and promptly consult your vet if you suspect a problem. Creating a pet-friendly environment involves more than just caring for your furry friend.”

“Regularly cleaning and treating your home, including vacuuming carpets, washing bedding, and using pet-safe insecticides, will help eliminate any lingering pests in your living spaces. By staying one step ahead of these crafty adversaries, you can safeguard your pet's well-being and ensure they enjoy a happy, itch-free life. Remember, together we can conquer the unexpected challenges posed by ticks and fleas and create a sanctuary of comfort for our beloved companions.” concludes Dr Deepak.

