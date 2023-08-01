Fur-friends forever: 10 ways to celebrate Friendship Day with your pet buddy

Do you start and end your day with your furry companion and crave for their company all day long even when they are not around? You are not the only one who has found unconditional love in your pet. There are many pet parents who share a deep bond with their little buddy, so much so that they become more than family to them. Friendship Day is a perfect occasion to pamper your beloved pet and spend some quality time with them. From going on a nature walk, treating them with their favourite food, to enjoying a movie marathon with them, there is no dearth of activities you can do with your pet. (Also read: Friendship Day: 6 telltale signs that your friend doesn't respect you)

From going on a nature walk, treating them with their favourite food, to enjoying a movie marathon with them, there is no dearth of activities you can do with your pet on Friendship Day.(Freepik)

Friendship Day in India this year will be celebrated on August 6, 2023, the first Sunday of the month. It is the day dedicated to buddies and also the time to thank them for their support and spend some quality time with them. For many people, their pets mean the world to them and truly the cute furballs deserve all your love. With their unconditional love and attention, they win our heart every day. With their heartwarming support and companionship, they enrich our lives. There cannot be a better buddy than your pet who's there for you during good and bad times.

"Friendship Day is a heartwarming occasion to cherish the bond with our furry companions. Our pets are not just animals; they are our loyal friends, always there to bring joy, comfort, and unconditional love into our lives. So, when Friendship Day comes around, it's the perfect opportunity to celebrate this cherished connection with your beloved pet buddy and create lasting memories together," says Devanshi Shah, Founder and CEO, Petkonnect.

Here are 10 ways to celebrate Friendship Day with your pet as suggested by Shah:

1. A scenic nature walk together

Your pet loves to spend time outdoors. It only helps keep them fit but also happy. Start the day with a scenic nature walk. Spending time in nature with your pet strengthens your bond and allows them to explore their surroundings.

2. Capture moments with a pet photoshoot

Pet photoshoots are in vogue these days and are an excellent way to make memories with your lovable animal buddies. Organise a fun pet photoshoot to capture your pet's unique charm and personality. These photos will be cherished mementos.

3. Whip up homemade pet-friendly treats

Pamper your pet silly by making them things they love gorging on. Treat your pet buddy to delicious homemade pet-friendly treats. Find simple and healthy recipes online.

4. Interactive playtime

Who doesn't like games? Especially, when it comes to your pet friends, playtime is essential for their overall well-being. Engage in interactive play to keep your pet mentally and physically stimulated. Play fetch or set up an obstacle course.

5. Pamper your pet with a spa session

Just like humans, pets too need some 'me time'. Create a mini spa session for your pet with grooming and a relaxing massage using pet-friendly products.

6. Organize a pet playdate

Let them hang out with their pet friends and chill. Arrange a playdate with their furry pals for social interaction and fun.

7. Pet-friendly movie marathon

Spend downtime with your pet by having a pet-friendly movie marathon. Snuggle up together on the couch.

8. Create a memory scrapbook

Your pet is an important part of your life and you do not want to miss out recalling any of the special moments you spend together. Collect memories and create a scrapbook filled with pictures and anecdotes.

9. Teach a new trick

The day is also a perfect opportunity to make your pet smarter and sharper. Take advantage of Friendship Day to teach your pet buddy a new trick using positive reinforcement.

10. End the day with cuddles and love

End the day with plenty of cuddles and love to your beloved pet. Show your furry friend how much they mean to you.