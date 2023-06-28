Monsoon pet care: 8 tips to keep your furry companion happy and healthy during rainy season

The arrival of monsoon makes the weather pleasant and walks pleasurable for your furry friends. However, rainy season has its own set of challenges from water puddles to dirty roads. The season also brings with it infectious diseases and stomach infections that can also affect our canine companions. Skin infections in pets are quite common in this highly humid weather and to ensure their coat is healthy, pet parents should keep their adorable companions clean and dry. This is also the season of ticks and fleas which can make your pet sick. On days when it's raining heavily outside, it's important to keep your pet engaged in indoor activities so that they don't get cranky. (Also read: Pet care tips to prevent indoor feline companions from getting sick during the monsoon) Just like humans, pets require special care during this time to ensure their well-being and safety(Freepik)

"The monsoon season brings with it refreshing rains and a cooler climate, but it also brings a set of challenges for pet parents. Just like humans, pets require special care during this time to ensure their well-being and safety," says Dr. Sanjiv Rajadhyaksha, Medical Director at Wiggles MyVet.

Here are some essential pet care tips by Dr Rajadhyaksha to keep your furry friends happy and healthy during the monsoon season.

1. Keep them dry

Rainwater can make your pet's fur damp, leading to skin infections and discomfort. Ensure that your pet has a dry and warm place to rest. Dry them with a towel after they come indoors from the rain and provide them with a cozy, sheltered spot to relax.

2. Protect them from moisture

Prevent your pet from coming into direct contact with puddles or standing water, as they can contain harmful bacteria and parasites. Avoid areas prone to waterlogging during walks and take alternative routes if necessary. Use a waterproof raincoat or an umbrella to protect your pet from getting wet during outdoor activities.

3. Maintain good hygiene

Regular grooming is crucial during the monsoon season. Keep your pet's fur clean and free from tangles to prevent skin issues. Brush their coat regularly to remove dirt, debris, and any matting. Pay special attention to their paws and wipe them dry after walks to prevent fungal infections.

4. Prevent tick and flea infestations

The moist environment during the monsoon season is ideal for ticks and fleas to thrive. Ensure that your pet's preventive treatments, such as flea and tick medications, are up to date. Regularly check your pet's coat for any signs of ticks, fleas, or skin irritations. Consult your veterinarian for the appropriate preventive measures and treatments for your pet.

5. Keep them away from harmful substances

During the rainy season, there is an increased use of pesticides, insecticides, and other chemicals to control pests. Keep your pet away from such substances as they can be toxic if ingested or come into contact with their skin. Store these products safely out of your pet's reach.

6. Maintain a balanced diet

Your pet's dietary needs may vary during the monsoon season. Due to decreased physical activity, they may require fewer calories. Ensure a balanced diet for your pet, avoiding excessive treats and maintaining portion control. Consult your veterinarian for any specific dietary recommendations.

7. Provide adequate exercise

While it's essential to protect your pet from heavy rain and thunderstorms, it's equally important to provide them with sufficient exercise and mental stimulation. Engage in indoor activities such as interactive toys, puzzle feeders, or gentle play sessions. If it's safe to do so, take short walks during breaks in the rain to ensure your pet gets some physical activity.

8. Prevent waterborne diseases

Leptospirosis is a common waterborne disease during the monsoon season. Ensure that your pet's vaccinations are up to date, including the leptospirosis vaccine if recommended by your veterinarian. Avoid stagnant water sources and keep your pet's water bowl clean and fresh.

"By following these pet care tips, you can ensure that your furry companions stay healthy, comfortable, and safe during the monsoon season. Remember to provide them with a clean and dry environment, maintain good hygiene, prevent tick and flea infestations, and be mindful of potential hazards. With proper care, you and your pets can enjoy the beauty of the rainy season together," says Dr Rajadhyaksha.