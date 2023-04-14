How owning a pet can improve your health?

Owning a pet can be one of the most rewarding experiences you can have. Pets are more than just furry companions, they can also provide a host of health benefits for their owners. From reducing stress and anxiety to lowering blood pressure and improving heart health, the positive impact of pets on human health has been widely documented. In fact, studies have shown that pet owners tend to have better mental and physical health than those without pets. Whether you're a dog person or a cat person, owning a pet can be a great way to improve your overall health and well-being. So, if you are living alone or far away from your family, consider bringing a furry friend into your life for improved physical and mental well-being. (Also read: Tips for pet parents on ways to maintain their pet’s health )

Health benefits of having a pet:

Pets are more than just furry companions, they can also provide a host of health benefits for their owners.(Pexels)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Raj Kantak, Founder and CEO, petzzco, shared with HT Lifestyle, some of the many health benefits of having a pet, so you can feel even better about cuddling up with your furry friend.

1. Increased physical activity

One of the most obvious health benefits of owning a dog is that it encourages increased physical activity. Taking your dog out for regular walks is a great way to get some exercise and fresh air. Depending on the breed, you can even take your dog running or on hikes. This is a great way to stay active and keep your heart healthy.

2. Improved social life

Having a dog can also help you to build social connections in your community. Going for walks is a great way to meet and interact with new people, and having a furry companion will make it easier. Additionally, you can join dog-focused activities such as dog parks and doggy daycare, which can also help you to meet new people and build relationships.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

3. Reduced stress and anxiety

Having a pet is a great way to reduce stress and anxiety. Spending time with your dog can help to relieve tension, and having something to focus on (such as taking care of your pet) can help to take your mind off of your worries. Additionally, playing with your dog can help to release endorphins, which can have a calming and uplifting effect.

4. Improved mental health

In addition to reducing stress and anxiety, having a pet can also have a positive effect on your mental health. Studies have shown that animals can help to reduce depression, and having a pet can provide a sense of comfort and security. Additionally, having a dog can provide you with a sense of purpose, which can be invaluable if you are struggling with mental health issues.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}