Hug your dog every day for these wonderful benefits

Having an animal companion at home can ease out many of your worries and helps you beat the daily stress. Studies have proved how owning a pet can reduce isolation and loneliness and boost mental health. While just having them around can improve several aspects of your health, hugging them every day multiplies those benefits. Try hugging your dog and the act would lead to instant surge of oxytocin, the love hormone in both you and your pet, which also in turn would curb cortisol production.

Cuddling your dog can also be great for your heart. It lowers your heart rate, decreases blood pressure and fill you with overall sense of well-being. Hugging can also help pets in many ways. It's the best way to bond with them and make them feel loved. This may also work for their socialisation skills as they will feel more comfortable around humans. If your dog suffers from separation anxiety, try giving them a hug before leaving for your workplace, and they are more likely to feel at ease. (Also read: World Health Day 2023: 7 ways to keep your pet’s heart healthy)

"Hugging your dog is not only a wonderful way to show your love and affection, but it also has many benefits and its importance," says Dr. Lalit Kenjale, Vet at Wiggles MyVet as he explains many benefits of hugging your pet.

1. Boosts your mood and reduces stress

A hormone called oxytocin is released when you hug your dog, which is often referred to as the 'love hormone.' This hormone helps to reduce stress, lower blood pressure, and increase feelings of happiness and well-being. Hugging your dog can help you feel more relaxed, calm, and connected to your pet, which can have a positive impact on your overall mood.

2. Improves your dog's socialisation skills

Hugging plays a vital role in improving your dog's socialisation skills by helping them feel more comfortable around people. When you hug your dog, you are showing them that you love and care for them, which can help build trust and strengthen your bond. This can make your dog more confident and social around other people, which can help them interact better with other dogs and humans.

3. Promotes better health

Hugging your dog can also have physical health benefits. Studies have shown that petting and hugging your dog can help reduce the risk of heart disease, lower blood pressure, and even improve immune function. In addition, hugging your dog can help reduce anxiety and depression, which can improve your overall health and well-being.

4. Strengthens your bond

Hugging your dog is a great way to strengthen your bond and build a deeper connection with your furry friend. Dogs are pack animals and thrive on social interaction, so hugging your dog can help them feel more loved and secure. This can help improve their behaviour and make them more obedient and well-behaved.

5. Helps with separation anxiety

Hugging your dog can also help alleviate separation anxiety. Dogs that suffer from separation anxiety often feel stressed and anxious when left alone, which can lead to destructive behaviour and other negative behaviours. By hugging your dog, you can help alleviate their anxiety and make them feel more secure, which can help reduce the likelihood of negative behaviours.

"In conclusion, hugging your dog is not only a wonderful way to show your love and affection, but it also has many benefits for both you and your furry friend. From boosting your mood and reducing stress to improving your dog's socialisation skills and promoting better health, hugging your dog is an essential part of pet ownership. So, the next time you see your furry friend, don't hesitate to give them a warm embrace," says Dr Kenjale.

