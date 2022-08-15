Independence Day 2022: Ways to celebrate the day with your pet

Independence Day 2022: Today, as we celebrate India's 75th Independence Day, the day we remember our long freedom struggle and the sacrifices of our freedom fighters, we should also think of making lives of our lovable pets better. Pets are no less than our family members and are entitled to certain freedoms. They certainly enjoy company of humans but not captivity and on this day, pets can be let a bit loose and pampered to feel special. Providing a little extra resting space, food of choice, letting them spend time outdoors and reducing psychological stress can make pets feel much better. They are sure to return more love and care. (Also read: Independence Day 2022: Tips to break free from toxic people)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Freedom for pets means health, joy and unconditional love. With the proper nutrition, care and protection, we can give them the space to be their best selves. Freedom from sickness, separation, and ill-treatment will make animal life wholesome. As pet parents and animal lovers, being the voice for the voiceless and advocating for their humane treatment makes a country great. Freedom means choosing products that are safe, clean and transparent as they will ensure the well-being of our four-legged family members," says Anushka Iyer, Founder and CEO, Wiggles.

Here are some fun ways to make your pet feel liberated on Independence Day.

Go on a hike

"Choose a fun non-crowded path for a nearby hike. Gear up your puppy and carry all their essentials such as a long line leash, a harshness, a doggy water bottle, some food and treats. Put on those walking shoes and take them for a fun day out," says Unnati Hunjan, Founding Team - Training Lead, Supertails.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Check into a pet-friendly resort

"This year, August 15 happens to falls on a Monday, making it a long weekend, so you can actually go out of the city with your pet. Plan a shot trip to a pet-friendly resort to break the monotony of your dog’s and your life. Plan a walk in the wilderness with your pets so that they can have new experiences too," says Sakshi Bawa, Founder, Mutt Of Course.

Enrichment activities at home

"Use your day off to spend quality time with your little one by engaging them in a few enriching games such as enrichment box and letting them find their treat from that. It is a brilliant, calming, de-stressing, and cognitively engaging experience for your pet. Conduct it under supervision if your dog tends to ingest inedible items," says Unnati Hunjan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Prepare some frozen treats

Unnati suggests using some of your furry friend's favourite ingredients like mashed pumpkin and yogurt in small ice trays with a chew stick in the center to prepare some yummy frozen treats for them.

Let them spend a lot of time outdoors

"If you one of those pet parents who want to make the day extra special for their pets, but do not have the time to step out of the city, you can take your pet for a long walk and spend considerable time in the park. In fact, you can get a long leash for your pet, to give them the much-needed freedom to play without very strict control, yet be easy to supervise," suggests Sakshi Bawa.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Do something for street or shelter animals

Sakshi says one should try to do something for street and shelter animals on this day, especially the Indian Pariah breeds.

"Go ahead, rescue them, take ownership of a street dog or cat, or simply bring one home, or better foster one while they are on their way to find their forever home. Be their guardian angel. There are millions of homeless animals in India who are abused and shunned, and there is no better way to show patriotism, than by adopting or taking care of our very own desi dogs (and cats)!" says Bawa.

Dr. Vinod Sharma Head of Veterinary Services at DCC says every creature needs freedom and this Independence Day, we should live and let live responsibly.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dr Sharma says here's what I-day means for pets:

-Freedom to access health

-Freedom to find loving families and enjoy love

-Freedom to enjoy wellness just as much as humans

-Freedom to have a good disease free life by access to amenities

-To give them freedom, we must think as one and treat as one

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter