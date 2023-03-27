Is your pet at risk? 5 genetic disorders every pet owner should know about

Pets are important members of our families, and we want to ensure that they remain healthy and happy throughout their lives. Unfortunately, just like humans, pets can also suffer from genetic disorders that can affect their quality of life. Genetic disorders in pets are a serious concern for pet owners, breeders, and veterinarians alike. Some genetic disorders are more common in certain breeds of dogs and cats, while others can affect any animal. It is important for pet owners to be aware of the potential for genetic disorders in their pets and to take steps to prevent them when possible. (Also read: Avoid eye contact, stand very still: Pet behaviourist on useful tips to calm a dog, prevent dog bites )

As a pet owner, it's important to be aware of genetic disorders that may affect your pet and take steps to manage or prevent them.(Unsplash)

Dr. Deepak Saraswat, Head Veterinarian, Zigly shared with HT Lifestyle, five genetic disorders commonly seen in pets.

1. Hip dysplasia in dogs

Hip dysplasia is a genetic disorder that affects the hip joints of dogs. It is common in large dog breeds such as German Shepherds, Labrador Retrievers, and Rottweilers. This disorder occurs when the ball and socket joint of the hip does not develop correctly, leading to a loose and unstable joint. This can cause pain, stiffness, and difficulty in walking for affected dogs. Although there is no cure for hip dysplasia, it can be controlled through pain management, exercise modification, and surgery in severe cases.

2. Feline lower urinary tract disease (FLUTD)

FLUTD is a common genetic disorder in cats that affects their urinary tract. The disorder causes inflammation of the bladder and urethra, leading to symptoms such as difficulty in urinating, blood in the urine, and frequent urination. FLUTD can be caused by several factors, including genetics, diet, and environmental factors. Treatment for FLUTD includes pain management, medication, and dietary changes.

3. Von Willebrand disease in dogs

Von Willebrand disease is a genetic bleeding disorder commonly seen in dogs, particularly in breeds such as Doberman Pinschers, Golden Retrievers, and Standard Poodles. This disorder affects the dog's blood clotting ability, leading to excessive bleeding and bruising. Dogs with this condition may also bleed internally, which can be life-threatening. Treatment for Von Willebrand's disease includes blood transfusions, medications, and avoiding situations that may cause bleeding.

4. Polycystic kidney disease in cats

Polycystic kidney disease is a genetic disorder that affects the kidneys of cats. It causes the development of multiple cysts in the kidneys, which can lead to kidney failure over time. This disorder is most commonly seen in Persian cats and their crosses. Symptoms of polycystic kidney disease include increased thirst, increased urination, and weight loss. Although there is no cure for polycystic kidney disease, it can be managed through medications, dietary changes, and regular check-ups with a veterinarian.

5. Progressive retinal atrophy in dogs

Progressive retinal atrophy is a genetic disorder that affects the retina of dogs, leading to gradual vision loss and blindness. It is common in breeds such as Cocker Spaniels, Labrador Retrievers, and Golden Retrievers. This disorder usually begins with night blindness, which progresses to total blindness over time. Although there is no cure for Progressive Retinal Atrophy, it can be managed through medication and surgery in some cases.

"Genetic disorders can have a significant impact on the health and wellbeing of our beloved pets. It is essential to recognize the signs and symptoms of these disorders and seek veterinary care promptly. Early intervention and management can help pets live longer and in having healthier lives. Additionally, responsible breeding practices can reduce the incidence of genetic disorders in future generations of pets," concludes Dr. Saraswat.

