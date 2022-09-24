Pet care: Tips to take care of larger breeds of dogs

Ownership of a large or giant breed dog differs significantly from that of a little dog. If you aren't a cautious pet parent, they can be a lovely addition to your home or a source of chaos. Large dogs are especially affectionate and cuddly. But because of their size, they also have certain requirements. Breeds that are large and enormous, like German shepherds and Great Danes, have different nutritional needs, exercise requirements, and developmental priorities than smaller breeds. Giant dog breeds are those that may reach healthy weights of above 100 pounds on average. They require special care and consideration from the time they are puppies until they are adults. (Also read: Is your pet ageing? Here are ways to take care of your senior pet )

Dr. Lior Kamara, Veterinarian and Founder of Koikivet, shared some important care tips for a larger breed of dogs in her Instagram post.

Choose quality and balanced food that is specifically adapted for large breeds. They have specific nutritional needs which you must keep in mind while buying food for them.

Keep a watch on their weight. Avoid too much weight as excess weight makes it harder on the joints and pelvis, which are already more sensitive in larger breeds.⁠

It is recommended to consider prophylactic gastropexy during sterilization, to prevent Gastric dilatation and volvulus (GDV).⁠

Make sure they are exposed to noises, children and playing with other dogs, this is super important. A big dog that is not used to proper play, can do a lot of damage. Try to keep them in lively surroundings.

Emphasize proper walking on the walk and teach them to walk by your side and not pull. A large dog that pulls on a leash can take you out for a walk and not the other way around.

Choose the right size toys. You should avoid small balls and toys that could easily be swallowed.

Make sure to keep up with the preventive treatments all year round. Treating the problem after will be much more expensive than prevention. That’s because medications are administered based on the animal’s weight.

Large dogs may suffer more from the heat therefore, on hot days, pay extra attention.⁠

Make sure they get plenty of play and exercise time. Long walks and playtime are important to release energy and keep them fit.⁠

