National Cat Lovers Month: 7 tips to help your feline friend live a long and healthy life

Every cat has a unique personality but there are certain traits that are common to all. Independent, mysterious, adorable, cats are one of the most lovable pets and their owners leave no stone unturned to create a safe space for them and create a routine that keeps them healthy and mentally stimulated. Your feline friend has a world of its own and may not like following your instructions, but setting some ground rules can be helpful for their overall well-being. Your cats need enough water and good nutrition to keep illnesses at bay. While they may be inclined to take multiple and long naps, keeping them active can helps tackle the problem of obesity. (Also read: Google Year in Search 2022: Most searched pets around the world)

"Cats are wonderful creatures. They can be outgoing, independent, shy, relaxed, snuggly and energetic – each exhibits a unique personality. They form emotional bonds with their caregivers, giving them peace of mind, a sense of safety and freedom to explore their environment," says Dr Jiyaul Hoque, Senior Veterinarian, Mars Petcare.

On the occasion of National Cat Lovers month, Dr Hoque suggests seven ways to ensure a healthy and long life for your feline buddy:

1. Provide safe drinking water: When they don’t drink enough water, cats can fall prey to illness. To avoid such situations, provide clean water for drinking and ensure that they are always hydrated.

2. Give them a balanced meal: Feeding them high-quality cat food will help them get all the nutrients their bodies require. These requirements can differ depending on age and lifestyle. The nutrients aid in their growth and development. Feeding cats premium food with complete nutrition ensures they stay healthy. While it may appear to be a treat, adding human food or supplements to a balanced diet can be harmful to cats and cause digestive issues.

3. Schedule routine health and dental check-ups: You should plan your cat’s routine check-ups with the veterinarian in a systematic way to guarantee they are in good health. Regular brushing and grooming are necessary to keep them clean and getting a physical exam from the veterinarian at least once a year gives you a chance to ask for recommendations on how to best care for them.

4. Encourage them to exercise: Exercise is essential to keep cats healthy and active. It aids in the prevention of ailments like obesity. Exercise relieves stress, lessens anger and improves awareness in all circumstances. Dedicating at least half an hour daily to exercise will keep your cat in good shape. Playing with your cat will help you spend quality time with it while getting yourself some exercise too.

5. Ensure timely vaccinations: Make sure your cat receives all the required vaccinations to increase its life expectancy. Most core vaccinations are recommended but there are many others that vets insist on based on risk factors for certain diseases.

6. Be affectionate: Since all cats crave attention, providing them with it will keep them happy. Both you and your cat will benefit from spending time together.

7. Ensure a clean and secure living environment: To reduce the risk of illness and injuries from mishaps, diseases and fights, keep your cats inside. Older cats are more likely to get into conflicts or be bothered by other animals. We can prevent these occurrences by keeping cats inside. Our homes must be kept immaculate since they are a haven away from environmental hazards like smoke and chemicals. Since cats frequently groom themselves with their tongues, even the smallest amount of a toxic substance can have a negative effect.

