Cats find a new game to entertain themselves, it involves a door. Watch

A video of two cats playing a game with help of a door has turned into a source of enjoyment for many. Shared on Reddit, the video may also make your day brighter. There is a chance the clip will also leave you grinning from ear to ear.

“This is Coco and Cheddar's favorite game right now. I could watch them play it all day,” reads the caption posted along with the wonderful video. The clip opens to show one of the cats tapping the paw of another kitty. What, however, is funny is that the other kitty is not visible entirely and one can see only their paw which they have extended from beneath a door.

We won’t give away everything, so watch the entire video:

The video has been posted about 14 hours ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 1,700 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“Cheddar seems to be the more chill fighter. Coco clearly takes the fight game very seriously. Definitely a couple of high energy kitty’s there,” wrote a Reddit user. “At my house we always called this ‘paws under the door’ and it's one of my favorite sports of all time,” expressed another. To which, the individual who posted the video replied, “It's the best spectator sport ever.”

“Yes!! I could watch for hours as well!!” commented a third. “I’m glad this is a on a continuous loop, because I could watch this all day too,” shared a fourth. There were also some who wrote “adorable” while reacting to the video.

