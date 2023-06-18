National Take Your Cat to Work Day: Tips to follow while bringing your kitty to office

During Covid pandemic many cat parents got used to the presence of their feline companions while working at home, so much so that when they returned to offices, they ended up missing these cute co-workers. While cats expect to be treated like royalty, they are also loving and make sure to keep us in excellent mental health. Also, you can't let your cute companion get bored and this can make you design different activities for them so that your mind is stimulated too along with theirs. Once in a while, it's fun to take your cat to office to not just introduce them to your colleagues but also let them know where you vanish for those 8-10 hours from home. National Take Your Cat to Work Day (June 19) allows cat owners to bring them to office, take pride in their beloved furballs and let the world know that you are a proud pet parent. (Also read: Pet owner guilt: Why do pet parents feel guilty about not doing enough for their companions, how to get over it)

Once in a while, it's fun to take your cat to office to not just introduce them to your colleagues but also let them know where you vanish for those 8-10 hours from home. (Freepik)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"National Take Your Cat to Work Day is a special event where cat lovers can bring their furry friends to work for a day of companionship. While it may sound like a ‘purr-fectly’ delightful idea, it is critical to ensure that both you and your four-legged friend have a smooth and productive day," says Devanshi Shah, pet lover and Founder-CEO, Petkonnect.

Here are some pointers to help you make the most of the day:

Prepare your workspace: Before bringing your cat to work, make a cat-friendly zone. Remove any potential hazards, such as poisonous plants, electrical cords, or fragile objects. Set up a comfortable bed, some toys, and a litter box in a secluded area to provide your feline companion with a safe and cozy environment.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Introduce your cat gradually: Because not all cats are accustomed to new environments, introduce your feline companion to your workplace gradually. Begin with brief visits to help them adjust to the sights, sounds, and smells. Allow them to explore at their own pace while reassurance and treats are provided for positive reinforcement.

Communicate with colleagues: Inform your coworkers in advance of your intention to bring your cat to work. Allergies, fears, and other concerns may arise, making it critical to maintain an open dialogue and find solutions that work for everyone. To accommodate different preferences, consider designating cat-friendly and cat-free zones within the office.

Maintain hygiene and safety: Keep your workspace clean and odour-free by scooping the litter box on a regular basis and disposing of waste discreetly. To address any shedding or dander issues, keep a supply of cat-friendly wipes or grooming tools on hand. To avoid accidents, be aware of any potential hazards, such as open windows or doors, and provide your cat with a secure space.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Keep kitty involved: Because cats are inquisitive creatures, provide mental and physical stimulation throughout the day. Interactive toys, scratching posts, and puzzle feeders can help keep your cat entertained and keep him from becoming bored. Regular playtime sessions can also help strengthen your bond with your furry coworker.

“By taking these simple steps to prepare your workspace and ensure your kitty's comfort, you can create a harmonious and delightful environment for all. So, embrace the joy of feline companionship and let your office experience a ‘paw-some’ day of productivity and purrs,” concludes Shah.