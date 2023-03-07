Pawsome Holi: 6 safe and fun ways to celebrate the festival with your pet

Holi is a festival of colours and joy that is celebrated across India and other parts of the world. It is a time to come together with family and friends, play with colours, dance to music, and enjoy traditional sweets and delicacies. As a pet parent, you may be wondering how to involve your furry companion in the festivities without putting their health or safety at risk. Fear not, for there are many safe and exciting ways to celebrate Holi with your pet. However, as pet owners, it is important that we do not compromise on our pet’s safety while celebrating Holi as the festivities can pose several risks to their health and safety. (Also read: 5 tips to keep your pets safe during Holi celebrations )

Ambarish Sikarwar, Business Head, Zigly, shared with HT Lifestyle, some tips to celebrate Holi in safe and fun ways with your pet:

1. Use pet-friendly colours: Traditional Holi colours contain chemicals and substances that can be harmful to your pet's skin, fur, and eyes. Instead, opt for pet-friendly colours that are made from natural ingredients such as turmeric, beetroot, and spinach. You can also purchase organic colours that are specifically designed for pets from your local pet store or online.

2. Protect your pet's eyes and ears: Loud music, firecrackers, and the sound of water can be overwhelming for pets, causing them anxiety and stress. Keep your pet in a quiet and safe place, away from loud noises and crowds. If you do take your pet out, make sure to protect their ears with earplugs or cotton balls, and their eyes with goggles or protective gear.

3. Keep your pet hydrated: The heat and excitement of Holi can cause your pet to become dehydrated quickly. Make sure to provide them with plenty of fresh water and keep them away from drinks or foods that may be harmful to their health, such as alcohol or sweets that contain xylitol.

4. Play indoors: Instead of taking your pet outside to play with colours, consider playing indoors in a designated area that is easy to clean. You can set up a playpen or a small pool with pet-friendly colours and toys that your pet can play with. This will help avoid any accidents or injuries that may occur while playing outside.

5. Keep your pet clean: After playing with colours, make sure to give your pet a bath with pet-friendly shampoo and warm water. This will help remove any chemicals or substances that may have stuck to their fur or skin. Also, check their ears, paws, and mouth for any signs of irritation or infection.

6. Treat your pet: Holi is a time to indulge in sweets and delicacies, and your pet shouldn't be left out. You can prepare homemade pet-friendly treats using ingredients such as peanut butter, carrots, and sweet potatoes. Just make sure to avoid foods that may be harmful to their health, such as chocolate or grapes.

In conclusion, Holi can be a fun and exciting time for pet owners and their furry friends. However, it is important to take precautions to ensure that your pet remains safe and healthy during the festivities. By following these tips, you can celebrate Holi with your pet in a safe and enjoyable way.

