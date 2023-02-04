Pet care: Importance of regular vet visits for your pet's health

Regular visits to the veterinarian help in keeping your pet healthy, increase their lifespan, moreover keeping them happy and problem-free. Taking your furry friend to the doctor annually or even biannually will aid in eradicating health issues in them. Early detection and timely intervention assist the vets in treating the disease from the beginning and then supervise the condition of your pet through medication and prescribe a few changes in the lifestyle. In addition to that, vets provide a lot of valuable insight and tips on how to keep your pooch healthy and how to keep them away from illnesses. (Also read: Pet care: How to train your pet to stay alone )

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Ambarish Sikarwar, Business Head, Zigly has highlighted some important points focusing on the importance of regular vet visits for your pet's wellbeing.

1) Regular Check-Ups: Similar to human beings, our pets require thorough check-ups to monitor their health and evaluate any lump or swelling indicating a developing problem.

2) Preventive Care: Vets provide vaccinations, nutritional counselling, and parasite control, which certainly provides prevention against illnesses your pet can be exposed to.

3) Building a Relationship: Regular visits to the vet can help build a relationship between your pet and their vet, making future visits less stressful and more comfortable for both you and your pet.

4) Maintaining Records: Vet clinics will keep detailed records of your pet's health, including their vaccinations, treatment plans, and any diagnoses, which can be useful for future reference and continuity of care.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

5) Peace of Mind: Regular vet visits provide peace of mind that your pet is receiving the best care and that any health issues are being monitored and addressed promptly.

Through regular visits, vets can recommend tests based on your pet’s health analysis. Pets who have become old require routine screening for the detection of breed-specific diseases, quite similar to how humans undergo screening tests based on their hereditary illnesses.

Pets like cats are known to hide any signs of health issues. It is only through physical examination and timely routine screening tests that a vet can detect the early stage of the problem. So, schedule a visit to your pet’s veterinarian and help them live longer by your side.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON