Pet care tips: 4 natural pet remedies for optimal health

Every pet enjoys going on walks outside. However, many animals suffer from allergies, parasites, hot spots, and a dislike of the heat. However, there are lots of things you can do to maintain a pet's energy levels and promote ideal liver health. To help your pet get rid of extra inflammation and keep them healthy, you must support their liver health. ⁠Going the natural way is a great first step if you want to assist your pet in leading a healthy life. Every pet owner should strive to keep their pets healthy, and there are several actions you can take in that direction. After all, a happy animal is one that is in good health. (Also read: Tips to ease your pet's anxiety during the festive season)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dr. Katie Woodley, Holistic Veterinary Doctor, suggested four natural pet remedies for optimal health in her Instagram post.

1. Support gut health

Support optimal gut health by feeding a less processed diet to your pet. Foods that support optimal Liver health according to food therapy include beef, beef and chicken liver, eggs and fish oil. The main foods to avoid are refined sugars, alcohol, processed foods, trans fat, and red meats.

2. Decrease toxins

Toxins can get into your pet through several means. Some get into your pet through accidental ingestion. Assess the types of cleaning products you're using in the home and any chemicals that are being applied to weeds and outside that may cause harm to your pets.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

3. Support detox pathways

Use supplements like milk thistle and foods like broccoli sprouts that help clear toxins out of the body. Also, make sure you brush your pets once a day also. Your pets' bodies will be able to rid themselves of toxins more effectively if you feed them food and supplement that contains antioxidants and supports the liver.

4. Channel your pet's energy

Physical activity is important for moving the energy of your pet, along with the blood through the body to prevent stagnation and common issues like allergies that flare frequently. Dogs often have active minds, games and mental stimulation activities are perfect for when you and your dog are at home.

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

⁠

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON