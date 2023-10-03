Rabbit care guide: 9 tips for a healthy and happy bunny

Rabbits can make for adorable companions especially for the children as they are gentle and quiet pets. However, like any other pet, they need good care and your quality time for being healthy and happy. If you are planning to adopt a rabbit, make sure to get them in pair, as they are social animals and like to have a company to play and hop around. Rabbits love to jump around and keep themselves entertained, so it's important to design a space for them where they can play, exercise and beat their boredom. One can also think of installing tunnels or buying toys like balls to keep them entertained. Rabbits love their leafy greens and offering them kale, lettuce, and spinach can make sure they stay healthy. (Also read: Top 4 heart diseases that can affect your dogs and cats)

Devanshi Shah, Founder and CEO, Petkonnect shares valuable tips on caring for your rabbit and the best foods to include in their diet.

Choose the right habitat

First and foremost, your rabbit requires a comfortable and secure living environment. A large hutch or cage with plenty of room to hop around is required. Check that it is well-ventilated and easy to clean. Because rabbits are social animals, consider getting two to keep each other company, but make sure they are spayed or neutered to avoid unwanted litters.

2. Provide fresh water

Just like any other pet, your rabbit needs a constant supply of fresh water. Ensure that their water bottle or bowl is cleaned and refilled daily. Hydration is crucial for their overall health.

3. A balanced diet

Now, let's talk about the best foods to feed your rabbit. High-quality grass hay, such as Timothy or Orchard grass, should be available at all times. It aids in digestion and wears down their constantly growing teeth.

4. Fresh greens

Leafy greens are another essential part of a rabbit's diet. Offer a variety of vegetables like kale, romaine lettuce, and spinach. These greens provide essential vitamins and minerals, but remember to introduce new greens gradually to prevent digestive upset.

5. Treats and fruits

Rabbits have a sweet tooth, but sugary treats and fruits should be given sparingly. Small pieces of apple, carrot, or banana can be an occasional treat, but avoid overfeeding as excessive sugar can lead to health issues.

6. Monitor their health

Regularly check your rabbit's health by looking for signs of illness such as changes in appetite, weight loss, or abnormal behaviour. Schedule routine veterinary check-ups to ensure your rabbit's well-being.

7. Exercise and play

Rabbits love to hop and play, so make sure they have plenty of opportunities for exercise. A secure, rabbit-proofed area indoors or an outdoor playpen is perfect for this purpose. Provide toys like tunnels and balls to keep them entertained.

8. Grooming

Depending on the breed, your rabbit may need regular grooming to prevent matting and hairballs. Brushing their fur gently can help keep them clean and comfortable.

9. Love and affection

Lastly, remember that rabbits are social animals that thrive on human interaction. Spend quality time with your rabbit, petting and talking to them. Building a bond with your furry friend is essential for their emotional well-being.

