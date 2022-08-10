Raksha Bandhan 2022: Tips to celebrate the festival with your pet

Raksha Bandhan 2022: Our four-legged buddies are no less than a family member to us and while they make us feel special on every day of the year, we should not leave any opportunity to thank them for their unconditional love. Raksha Bandhan is a festival dedicated to our siblings, but many people nowadays are celebrating it with their lovable pets and including them in the festivities by making special recipes and giving a shiny new collar to them instead of rakhi - which could be dangerous for pets. (Also read: Happy Friendship Day 2022: Unique ways to celebrate this day with your pet buddies)

"It's a day where brother promises sister protection and care it's vice versa as well. This message makes family a strong family and pet is part of family so it's a reminder to all of us to take responsibility towards our pet as well," says Dr. Vinod Sharma, Head of Veterinary Services at DCC Animal Hospital.

"I personally feel that any pet that comes into our home becomes a part of our family, and sometimes even more. Rakshabandhan, being a celebration of sibling love that resonates with a mutual feeling to protect one another is a great opportunity to celebrate with and honour our pets. Many would agree, that our pets are very protective of us and would put themselves at great risk to ensure that we are not harmed. How can one not pay homage to such a bond of loyalty? This Rakshabandhan, make sure you show your pets how much you love them too! Tie on a rakhi and give them a good treat! Make sure you don’t use any harmful colours on them!" says Devanshi Shah, Founder & CEO, PetKonnect.

"Our four-legged furry pooches play a huge role in protecting us and our family. Many consider them as their own siblings, especially children. Pets love their masters selflessly and regardless of the situation, they stand by your side through your ups and downs. Well – isn't that similar to the bond you share with your siblings?" says Kartik Gupta, Co-Founder of Goofy Tails - Nutrition Focussed Pet Products platform.

Ways to celebrate Raksha Bandhan with your pets

Dr Vinod Sharma suggests brushing and grooming them on the day to begin with and spend a lot of time with them. The vet urges people to avoid feeding them sweets and not tie rakhi on their paws as it may hurt them or make them anxious. They may also swallow the rakhi, so it must be avoided.

"End with treat then to a nutrition consultation or a grooming session," says Dr Sharma.

Here are some other ways to celebrate rakhi with your pet suggested by Kartik Gupta.

• Rather than a Rakhi, buckle up a new shiny collar for your pet.

• Gift your four-legged protector a new interactive toy that will keep them occupied and help with mental stimulation.

• Cook a lavish meal for your pet with all his favorites, but ensure it has appropriate nutrition.

• There are so many healthy treats available in the market that can be used instead of human sweets for this special occasion.

