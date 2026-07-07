Ticks in dogs during humid weather: Vet shares 5 tips to prevent infestation and tick-borne illness

Monsoon season brings several problems, and for pet parents, one of the biggest concerns is ticks. These tiny blood-sucking parasites thrive in warm and humid weather and can easily latch onto dogs. It affects dogs the most. This is why regular checks are important, so it can be prevented during the rainy season.



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During the humid season, dogs often get ticks. (Picture credit: Pixabay)

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Head vet at Zigly, Dr Deepak Saraswat, shared five essential tips with HT Lifestyle on how pet parents can protect their dogs from ticks during the humid season.

When can dogs get ticks?

“Ticks thrive in warm and humid environments and can easily attach themselves to your pet during walks, playtime outdoors, or even through contact with other animals,” the vet mentioned when dogs are at risk of tick exposure. He also cautioned that if left untreated, it may cause serious health complications.

How to prevent tick-borne diseases?

Avoid tall grass and damp areas.

The vet shared a detailed guide that consists of essential practices that aid in preventing tick infestation and eventual tick-borne disease

1. Regular grooming and inspection

Ticks hide in areas like behind the ears, under the collar, between toes, and around the tail.

Pet parents should regularly inspect their pets after walks or outdoor activities.

Frequent grooming and brushing can also help detect ticks early before they multiply.

2. Maintain proper hygiene

Keeping your pet and their surroundings clean is extremely important.

Wash pet bedding, blankets, and toys regularly, and vacuum carpets or furniture where ticks may hide.

A clean environment significantly reduces the chances of infestation.

3. Use tick preventive treatments

Consult a veterinarian for suitable tick prevention solutions such as spot-on treatments, anti-tick shampoos, sprays, powders, medicated collars, or oral medications.

Preventive treatments should be used consistently, especially during warmer months when ticks are more active.

4. Avoid tick-prone areas

Tall grass, bushes, gardens, and damp areas are common breeding grounds for ticks.

While outdoor activities are important for pets, avoiding heavily infested areas or keeping pets on designated paths can lower exposure.

5. Keep your lawn and home environment safe

For pet parents with gardens or lawns, trimming grass regularly and keeping outdoor spaces dry and clean can help minimise tick presence.

Pest control measures may also be considered if infestations are frequent.

What are the warning signs?

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{{^usCountry}} Pet parents also need to watch out for some warning signs which may indicate medical emergencies. Dr Saraswat shared these common signs which may indicate tick infestation or tick-borne illness: Excessive scratching Licking Skin irritation Redness Loss of appetite Lethargy, Fever Can ticks spread to humans? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pet parents also need to watch out for some warning signs which may indicate medical emergencies. Dr Saraswat shared these common signs which may indicate tick infestation or tick-borne illness: Excessive scratching Licking Skin irritation Redness Loss of appetite Lethargy, Fever Can ticks spread to humans? {{/usCountry}}

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Ticks are not just a concern for dogs, as there is a possibility they may spread to humans. Dr Saraswat noted that ticks can sometimes transmit infections to humans as well. With regular care, preventive treatments, and timely veterinary guidance, pet parents can ensure a safer and healthier life for their furry companions.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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