What is storm anxiety and how it can affect pets; know ways to ease their anxiety

Does your dog become restless, bark excessively or start shaking during a thunderstorm? Storm anxiety is very common in pets and if not resolved, the symptoms can worsen over time. During a storm, the skies turning dark, the rain pouring heavily, the flashing lights, and the sudden high-pitched noise and vibrations could make your pet unsure about what's happening around them and they may try to hide in an enclosed space where they these external disturbances are less visible or audible. They may also need comfort of their toys, their favourite treat or maybe song or movie to connect to their familiar zone and fight these unfamiliar sensations. (Also read: More dog owners are questioning vaccines like rabies after Covid)

What is storm anxiety

Extreme fear, stress during thunderstorms or other such severe events is termed as storm anxiety. (Pixabay)

"Extreme fear, stress during thunderstorms or other such severe events is termed as storm anxiety. This is a commonly observed condition in pets. Pet parents and pets both get affected due to the distress caused by anxiety," says Dr Sanjiv Rajadhyaksha, Medical Director at Wiggles MyVet.

Let us take a look at the effective ways or strategies to manage and reduce pet anxiety:

Pets' triggered responses to factors like lightning, loud noises and other such changes are termed as storm anxiety. Excessive barking, panting, hiding, aggressive or destructive behaviour, restlessness and severe panic are some of the main symptoms of storm anxiety. Taking cognizance of these symptoms is extremely important in order to use effective techniques for managing anxiety.

The creation of a calming environment is necessary

One of the best ways to keep them calm is by creating or designating a quiet, cozy place for your pets, where they can hide or take refuge during thunderstorms. Add familiar toys, bedding and blankets to the place in order to make it a familiar place. Keep the doors and windows closed during thunderstorms or lightning storms to keep the house insulated from loud noises.

Get them prepared

Desensitizing your pets by gradually exposing them to storm-related stimuli can be helpful in minimizing the impact during the actual storm. Make them hear storm related sounds at low volume to make them familiar with those sounds and reward them with treats to keep them calm. Slowly increase the volume to simulate real-life situations. This can help them in being calm in the event of an actual storm and minimize their anxiety.

Visit a veterinarian

Consult a veterinarian in case storm anxiety persists in your pets or it worsens. There are medications that vets can recommend to calm down your pets and effectively manage your pet’s anxiety. Severe cases may require sedatives or anti-anxiety medication. Regular Vet visits can help immensely in minimizing anxiety by understanding their behavioural patterns, etc and plan accordingly.

"Patience, understanding and implementation of correct measures can help hugely in alleviating storm anxiety in pets. All above mentioned factors help in managing storm anxiety effectively," says Dr Rajadhyaksha.