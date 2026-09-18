PMOS awareness month: 5 supplements women may consider for nutritional support

September is recognized as PCOS Awareness Month, now also widely referred to as Polyendocrine Metabolic Ovarian Syndrome (PMOS) Awareness Month, making it an important time to understand the condition. It is a common hormonal and metabolic condition that can affect women across different stages of life. It may be associated with irregular menstrual cycles, elevated androgen levels, insulin resistance, acne, weight changes, and other metabolic concerns. While lifestyle and medical management remain important, certain nutrients and supplements may provide additional nutritional support depending on an individual's needs.
What is the best supplement for PMOS?
Here are 5 supplements that can aid in managing PMOS, helping women improve and maintain a healthy, active, and energetic lifestyle with a personalized approach to nutrition:
1. Dame Health Berberine HCL 98% + Milk Thistle
Complete Metabolic Support - This four-in-one formulation combines 98% standardized berberine, milk thistle, chromium, and black pepper extract (piperine). The formulation focuses on nutritional support for insulin sensitivity and metabolic health, areas particularly relevant when discussing PMOS. Berberine is also being studied for its potential role in glucose and lipid metabolism.
2. OZiva Plant-Based HerBalance for PCOS
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OZiva Plant Based HerBalance for PCOS is designed to support women's health and ovarian cysts, and support overall nutritional needs. It can be considered as part of a broader lifestyle approach for women looking to support their wellness while managing PMOS-related concerns.
3. Inlife PCOS Balance Supplement for Women
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Combining essential nutrients and botanical extracts, this supplement aims to complement your wellness routine. It includes a blend of key nutrients and botanicals to help support women's well-being.
4. & ME PCOS Supplement
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This drink contains 5 Ayurvedic herbs (Shatavari, Lodhra, Garcinia, Ashwagandha, Ashoka) and 14 vitamins and minerals, including Vitamin B12, Zinc, Magnesium, and Chromium, which are important for a healthy PMOS Diet. It helps manage weight gain due to PMOS and reduce acne. It also helps boost energy levels; no preservatives and no added sugar.
5. BeBodywise PCOS 360° kit
These PCOS Capsules are a potent blend of 18 Ayurvedic herbs that treat PMOS symptoms holistically. Enriched with Shatavari, Ashoka, Lodhra, and Red Chandan, it helps reduce androgen levels, thereby curbing facial hair growth. It also helps manage PMOS-induced weight and bloating. Bodywise PMOS Superfood contains a blend of Myo-Inositol and D-chiro-inositol in a 40:1 ratio, which helps control insulin production in your body. Together, it helps reduce PMOS symptoms like bloating, weight gain, irregular periods, and androgen excess. It also contains vitamin D and B vitamins, which help maintain ovarian health.
While supplements can help bridge specific nutritional gaps, you cannot rely on them as a replacement for a balanced diet, regular physical activity, or medical care. PMOS can be present differently from person to person, so the right supplementation approach depends on individual nutritional status, symptoms, medications, and health goals. Women considering supplements for PMOS should consult a qualified healthcare professional before adding them to their routine.
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