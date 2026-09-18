PMOS awareness month: 5 supplements women may consider for nutritional support

September is recognized as PCOS Awareness Month, now also widely referred to as Polyendocrine Metabolic Ovarian Syndrome (PMOS) Awareness Month, making it an important time to understand the condition. It is a common hormonal and metabolic condition that can affect women across different stages of life. It may be associated with irregular menstrual cycles, elevated androgen levels, insulin resistance, acne, weight changes, and other metabolic concerns. While lifestyle and medical management remain important, certain nutrients and supplements may provide additional nutritional support depending on an individual's needs.

What is the best supplement for PMOS?

PMOS results from an interplay of genetic and environmental factors. (Pixabay)

By Tavishi Dogra Tavishi Dogra is a Deputy Chief Content Producer, Health & Wellness, at Hindustan Times. She has over 9 years of experience writing about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being, translating medical research and expert insights into practical advice readers can trust.



Career journey and experience

Tavishi began her health journalism journey in 2017, and has since reported for RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, HT Media Labs and Zee. She joined Hindustan Times to simplify wellness subjects by cutting through jargon.



From decoding health trends and interviewing doctors to testing fitness routines herself, Tavishi always approaches content with one filter: “Will this help someone make a better decision today?”



Subject expertise

With 9+ years tracking India’s health conversations, Tavishi knows the gap between clinical advice and daily life. She knows fads from fundamentals and curates science-backed, expert-recommended solutions.



In fitness, she breaks down bodyweight training, recovery, and posture fixes for desk-bound readers. In nutrition, she translates guidelines into affordable, desi meal tweaks. In mental well-being, she focuses on stigma-free, actionable tools — all backed by research, expert input, and lived context.



Education and professional background

Tavishi holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and began her career reporting on public affairs for broadcast. Those early years in policy and TV shaped how she writes today: fast, factual, and human-first.



Editorial Philosophy

I write with one single goal: To simplify health in a world full of noise by finding what’s actually doable, safe, and evidence-based for my readers. I test claims against research and user experiences. When all else fails, I speak to the expert who sees 50 patients a day, not the one with the most followers. Read more Read less

Here are 5 supplements that can aid in managing PMOS, helping women improve and maintain a healthy, active, and energetic lifestyle with a personalized approach to nutrition:

1. Dame Health Berberine HCL 98% + Milk Thistle

Complete Metabolic Support - This four-in-one formulation combines 98% standardized berberine, milk thistle, chromium, and black pepper extract (piperine). The formulation focuses on nutritional support for insulin sensitivity and metabolic health, areas particularly relevant when discussing PMOS. Berberine is also being studied for its potential role in glucose and lipid metabolism.

2. OZiva Plant-Based HerBalance for PCOS

OZiva Plant Based HerBalance for PCOS is designed to support women's health and ovarian cysts, and support overall nutritional needs. It can be considered as part of a broader lifestyle approach for women looking to support their wellness while managing PMOS-related concerns.

3. Inlife PCOS Balance Supplement for Women

Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

Combining essential nutrients and botanical extracts, this supplement aims to complement your wellness routine. It includes a blend of key nutrients and botanicals to help support women's well-being.

4. & ME PCOS Supplement

This drink contains 5 Ayurvedic herbs (Shatavari, Lodhra, Garcinia, Ashwagandha, Ashoka) and 14 vitamins and minerals, including Vitamin B12, Zinc, Magnesium, and Chromium, which are important for a healthy PMOS Diet. It helps manage weight gain due to PMOS and reduce acne. It also helps boost energy levels; no preservatives and no added sugar.

5. BeBodywise PCOS 360° kit

These PCOS Capsules are a potent blend of 18 Ayurvedic herbs that treat PMOS symptoms holistically. Enriched with Shatavari, Ashoka, Lodhra, and Red Chandan, it helps reduce androgen levels, thereby curbing facial hair growth. It also helps manage PMOS-induced weight and bloating. Bodywise PMOS Superfood contains a blend of Myo-Inositol and D-chiro-inositol in a 40:1 ratio, which helps control insulin production in your body. Together, it helps reduce PMOS symptoms like bloating, weight gain, irregular periods, and androgen excess. It also contains vitamin D and B vitamins, which help maintain ovarian health.

While supplements can help bridge specific nutritional gaps, you cannot rely on them as a replacement for a balanced diet, regular physical activity, or medical care. PMOS can be present differently from person to person, so the right supplementation approach depends on individual nutritional status, symptoms, medications, and health goals. Women considering supplements for PMOS should consult a qualified healthcare professional before adding them to their routine.

(Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up to date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority. They were provided to HT Shop Now by the brand for testing and evaluation. Our opinions remain independent and based on our personal experience with the items. Please patch test the products before use.)