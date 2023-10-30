‘Pumpkins are carved, ghosts are seen’: Here are 10 howl-ing good Halloween wishes to spook you

Halloween is right around the corner with people spending days discussing costumes, carving pumpkins and making decorations. A big part of the Halloween festivities also involves sending wishes to friends and family. Although it is not a formality to send wishes, it is undoubtedly one of the most enjoyable parts of the day. A big part of the Halloween festivities involves sending wishes to friends and family (Pixabay)

Halloween is celebrated each year on October 31 – a tradition that originated with the ancient Celtic festival of Samhain. During Samhain, people would wear various costumes and light bonfires to ward off ghosts.

According to History Channel, “In the eighth century, Pope Gregory III designated November 1 as a time to honor all saints. Soon, All Saints Day incorporated some of the traditions of Samhain. The evening before was known as All Hallows Eve, and later Halloween. Over time, Halloween evolved into a day of activities like trick-or-treating, carving jack-o-lanterns, festive gatherings, donning costumes and eating treats.”

As Halloween 2023 knocks on the door, here is a look at 10 interesting wishes you can send your friends and family.

“Hope your house is the spookiest in the neighbourhood and your costume is talked about for years to come.”

“Wishing you a pale moon, a chilly breeze, a mysterious creaking and everything that makes for a thrilling Halloween!”

“Excited to see you tonight for the Halloween party! Will you be arriving via broomstick, coffin or Batmobile?”

“Pumpkins a ‘blazing, hope your Halloween is amazing!”

“May the spirits of Halloween make all your spooky wishes come true.”

“Witching you a howl-ing good and frightfully fun Halloween night.”

“Pumpkins are carved, ghosts are seen, the hour is here, happy Halloween!”

“You light up my life like a candle in a jack-o’-lantern. Happy Halloween!”

“Happy Halloween! Good luck outwitting all the axe-murderers, swamp creatures and vengeful ghosts.”

“Hope you don’t get a skele-ton of trick-or-treaters tonight.”

