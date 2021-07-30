Randeep Hooda, Dia Mirza, Raveena Tandon: Bollywood's plea to protect tigers

International Tiger Day, also known as Global Tiger Day, is an annual observation that aims to raise awareness for tiger conservation and is celebrated every year on 29 July. It was first observed in 2010 at the Saint Petersburg Tiger Summit in Russia. The theme for the 2021 International Tiger Day is 'Their survival is in our hands'. This year, on the occasion of Tiger Day several Bollywood celebrities, including Randeep Hooda, Dia Mirza and Raveena Tandon, took to their social media handles to spread awareness about the importance of saving the tigers.

"Today we celebrate international Tiger Day. Wildlife is gods gift to our planet. But, sadly today, natural habitats of animals and plants are being destroyed for mining, encroachments, land grabbing, vote bank politics, overdevelopment, farming, poaching, and hunting by humans. Our wildlife pays the deadly price. No Political will. How much ever activists and researchers may plead , but if no political will then nothing can be saved .Wildlife conservation has become very crucial to preserve the balance of nature," Raveena Tandon wrote on Instagram.

She went on to add, "Soon, if no stringent steps are taken to save wildlife,it would not be long when they will be on the list of extinct species. The extinction of wildlife species will certainly have a fatal impact on human race aswell. So, for us as humans, it becomes a great responsibility to save the wildlife,our planet and most importantly our own selves."

Actor Randeep Hooda also took to Twitter to talk about the importance of tigers in our lives. "Tiger = Forest = Oxygen = River = Water = Us ! Save Tigers, Save Humanity!#InternationalTigerDay#GlobalTigerDay," he tweeted.

Actor Dia Mirza, who is also the UN Environment Goodwill Ambassador, pledged to protect Tiger habitats. Sharing pictures of tigers to her Twitter and Instagram, Dia wrote, "This #GlobalTigerDay salute to all our the protectors of our #Wild. They dedicate their lives to our #BigCats and forests Tiger faceFolded handsEarth globe asia-australia Without them we would not have 70% of the world's wild #Tigers in India. Pledge to protect Tiger habitats and support the guardians of #WildIndia Deciduous tree (sic)".

Adding how they are important to our health and well being as well, sharing, "Nearly 300 Indian Rivers originate from Tiger Reserves. India has highlighted economic, social, cultural and spiritual benefits offered by tiger reserves to common man. This includes clean drinking water, employment opportunities, mitigation of climate change amongst others." She went on to add how she had planted 8,000 indigenous trees and has been supporting organisations that are working to protect the wildlife.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter