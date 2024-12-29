Happy New Year 2025: 20+ delicious and festive cocktail recipes perfect for a New Year's Eve party

2025 is just days away. When you consider things to do for New Year's Eve, i.e. Tuesday night, you might picture the usual: giant parties, long lines to get to the bathroom, and crowds every way you turn. But just because New Year's Eve is known as a major time to go out doesn't mean you have to buy into all the hype. In fact, staying in might be way more fun. Also read | Alia Bhatt's denim look to Suhana Khan's corset fit; 6 Bollywood-inspired outfit ideas for New Year's Eve bash Happy New Year 2025: These cocktail recipes are perfect for a New Year's Eve party. (Representative picture: Pexels)

There are a ton of things you can do at home on New Year's Eve, like indulge in a mouthwatering feast. But if there's one thing that could make your evening better, it is this: putting your bar cart to use and whipping up some of the most creative cocktail recipes of all time.

Whether you're looking for classic drinks or fun new cocktail recipes to try out, we've got you covered with these most popular recipes on the internet. For non-alcoholic versions, top off with club soda, and your mocktail is ready! Remember: serve responsibly and drink in moderation. Have a happy and safe New Year's celebration!

Classics

1. Gin and Tonic: Mix 1.5 oz (1 oz = 29.5 ml) gin, 4 oz tonic water, and lime juice in a glass filled with ice. Garnish with a lime wedge.

2. Rum and Coke: Combine 1.5 oz rum, 4 oz Coca-Cola, and lime juice in a glass filled with ice.

3. Moscow Mule: Mix 1.5 oz vodka, 4 oz ginger beer, and lime juice in a copper mug filled with ice.

Fruity delights

4. Strawberry Daiquiri: Blend 2 oz white rum, 1 oz strawberry puree, and 1 oz lime juice. Pour into glasses and garnish with strawberries.

5. Cranberry spritzer: Mix 2 oz vodka, 2 oz cranberry juice, and 2 oz sparkling wine in a glass filled with ice. Garnish with a lime wedge.

6. Pineapple collins: Combine 2 oz gin, 1 oz pineapple juice, and 1 oz lemon juice in a glass filled with ice. Top with sparkling water.

Modern twists

7. Cucumber Gimlet: Mix 2 oz gin, 1 oz lime juice, and 1/2 oz cucumber syrup in a glass filled with ice. Garnish with a cucumber slice.

8. Spicy Mango Margarita: Combine 2 oz tequila, 1 oz mango puree, and 1/2 oz lime juice in a glass filled with ice. Add a dash of cayenne pepper.

9. Lavender Gin Fizz: Mix 2 oz gin, 1 oz lemon juice, and 1/2 oz lavender syrup in a glass filled with ice. Top with sparkling water.

Punches and pitchers

10. Sangria: Mix 1 bottle red wine, 1 cup mixed fruit (e.g., oranges, apples, grapes), and 1/4 cup brandy in a large pitcher. Serve over ice.

11. Mimosa Bar: Set up a DIY station with champagne, orange juice, and various fruit juices (e.g., cranberry, grapefruit). Let guests create their own mimosas.

Champagne cocktails

12. Classic French 75: Mix 1 oz gin, 1/2 oz lemon juice, 1/2 oz simple syrup, and 4 oz champagne.

13. Bellini: Combine 2 oz peach puree and 4 oz champagne.

14. Champagne Cocktail: Mix 1 sugar cube, 2 oz cognac, and 4 oz champagne.

Sparkling cocktails

15. Midnight Kiss: Combine 1 oz vodka, 1 oz peach schnapps, 1 oz cranberry juice, and 2 oz sparkling wine.

16. Sparkling Pomegranate Martini: Mix 2 oz vodka, 1 oz pomegranate juice, and 1 oz sparkling wine.

17. Cranberry Lime Sparkler: Combine 1 oz vodka, 1 oz cranberry juice, 1 oz lime juice, and 2 oz sparkling water.

Signature cocktails

18. New Year's Eve: Mix 1 oz gin, 1 oz blue curaçao, 1 oz lemon juice, and 1 oz simple syrup.

19. Countdown Collins: Combine 1 oz gin, 1 oz lemon juice, 1 oz simple syrup, and 2 oz soda water.

20. Midnight Magic: Mix 1 oz vodka, 1 oz peach schnapps, 1 oz cranberry juice, and 1 oz pineapple juice.

Shots and shooters

21. Midnight Toast: Mix 1 oz champagne and 1 oz cognac.

22. New Year's Kiss: Combine 1 oz vodka, 1 oz peach schnapps, and 1 oz cranberry juice.

23. Countdown Shot: Mix 1 oz tequila, 1 oz lime juice, and 1 oz simple syrup.