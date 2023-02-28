4 amazing chilli recipes to satiate your spicy cravings

There is something irresistible about the taste of chilli on our tongue that one cannot explain in words. Spicy food can in fact cheer you up when even the sweetest conversations fail. It is a comfort food that can work wonders for your mood. Science supports your experience with chilli as apparently eating spicy can cause your body to release endorphins - the feel-good hormones which can enhance pleasurable feelings. Craving for spicy food is common in people, especially pregnant women who are undergoing hormonal changes and may feel like eating something 'chatpata' occasionally. When the mercury drops, eating food with chilli can help one keep warm and also help dispel mucus. (Also read: National Pistachio Day: 5 healthy and delicious pistachio recipes to try)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

If you are looking to beat your mid-week blues with chillies, here are some delicious recipes that will cheer you up.

1. Crispy Honey chili vegetables

(Recipe by Swapnadeep Mukherjee, Executive Chef, The Metropolitan Hotel & Spa)

Crispy Honey chili vegetables

Ingredients

Mushrooms - 120 gm

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Zucchini - 120 gm

Asparagus - 120 gm

Beans - 120 gm

Carrot - 120 gm

Corn flour - 100 gm

Chili oil - 80 ml

Salt - 6 gm

Sauce

Tomatoes - 100 gm

Red Chili paste - ½ cup

Garlic - 10 gm

Honey - 80 gm

Soya - 5 ml

Cornstarch - 20 gm

Oil - 50 ml

Method:

• Clean and cut vegetables into 3 inch long stick and mushroom into discs.

• Add salt followed by chili oil.

• Now dust with corn flour and deep fry to a crispy outer.

• To make sauce, Heat oil in a wok. Add garlic and sauté for a minute. Add blanched chopped tomato, red chili paste, soya and honey.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

• Add cornstarch for thick consistency.

• Check seasoning.

• Toss crispy vegetables with the chili sauce and serve hot.

2. Chili and Ginger Chutney

(Recipe by Swapnadeep Mukherjee, Executive Chef, The Metropolitan Hotel & Spa)

Chili and Ginger Chutney

Ingredients

Sugar - 300 gm

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Tomatoes, peeled - 500 gm

Fresh ginger, peeled and chopped - 150 gm

Garlic cloves - 200 gm

Vinegar - 1 bot.

Dry hot chilies - ½ kg

Method

• Clean tomatoes, remove all the seeds and place them into the large cooking pan on medium heat.

• Add sugar and stir for a while to distribute the mix evenly. Leave to simmer for 30 minutes

• Add chopped hot chilies and garlic cloves in a blender for 5 mins and then add peeled ginger and vinegar mix well to form a paste.

• Add the chili, garlic and ginger mixture to the tomatoes, stir well and simmer for another 30 mins.

• Pour the mixture in a blender and blend it thoroughly. Once done, cook for an hour on a low heat, stirring occasionally. This will assure that the sugar fully melts, acting as a conservative.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

• Serve with all kinds of roasted meats, fish or vegetables. It is the ideal chutney for barbeques. Enjoy!

3. Deep fried fish bites with sweet chili sauce

(Recipe by Swapnadeep Mukherjee, Executive Chef, The Metropolitan Hotel & Spa)

Deep-fried fish bites

Ingredients

Sea bass or grouper boneless sliced - 250 gm

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Corn Flour - 10gm

Red Chilies - 5 gm

Shallots - 25 gm

Garlic - 10 gm

Coriander roots - 10 gm

Salt - 1 tsp

Sugar - 3 gm

Tamarind juice - 15 ml

Stock - 30 ml

Cooking oil - 500 ml

For Garnishing:

Lemongrass - 3-4 strands for garnishing (as per taste)

Cherry tomato - 8-10 for garnishing (as per liking)

Cashew - 8-10 pieces for garnishing (as per liking)

Method:

• Crush coriander roots, garlic, red chili and shallots.

• Cut fish into bite-sized pieces. Dredge fish bites in corn flour and deep fry them, drain well and arrange on a plate.

• Stir fry the coriander root, garlic, red chili and shallots with 1-2 tbsp. of oil. Add seasoning and stock, simmer for a while or until thickened (thick sauce consistency).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

• Pour the thick stock on the plate of fish and garnish with coriander leaves and small pieces of lemon grass (as per liking). You can also add cherry tomatoes and cashews as it enhances the taste of the dish.

4. Crispy soft Shell Crab with Garlic & Chili

(Recipe by Michelle Vazifdar, Jia oriental kitchen)

Crispy soft Shell Crab with Garlic & Chili

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ingredients

6 small soft-shell crabs

1/2 cup flour

1/2 cup Panko

3 eggs

2 tbsp. cooking oil

2 tbsp. shallots (chopped)

2 tbsp. butter

2 tbsp. red chili (chopped)

Method

- Coat crabs in flour. Season with salt and pepper.

- Dip crabs in egg mixture and coat with panko.

- Pan fry in a pan with oil and butter and mix until golden brown.

- Serve with chopped shallots and red chili.

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter