4 overnight oats recipes to keep you full and curb cravings

Overnight oats is an amazing breakfast option for more than one reason. Not only they save you the hassle of cooking in the morning, but also increase nutrient availability as the process of cooking may destroy some of the essential vitamins and minerals. With this method, oats absorb the liquid (water or milk) you have soaked them in and become soft which you can enjoy the next day along with your favourite toppings. There's a lot of scope for customisation and you can almost always adjust it as per the liking of your taste buds. (Also read: Make these tasty and healthy recipes with oats)

Nutritionist Juhi Kapoor in her recent Instagram post shared delicious overnight oats recipes that you can easily try for a healthy and quick breakfast.

Oatmeal has many wonderful benefits. Free of gluten, oats also improve your satiety and curb those hunger pangs during the day, also giving a boost to your energy levels. They are also good for your digestive health with their high fibre content working wonders for the bowel movements. Oats also help in balancing your blood sugar levels as they are slowly absorbed in the blood stream.

Nutritionist Juhi Kapoor in her recent Instagram post shared delicious overnight oats recipes that you can easily try for a healthy and quick breakfast:

1. Rose & Pista Overnight Oats

Ingredients

3 tbsp oats ( rolled)

1/2 tbsp chia seeds

1 tsp jaggery

1 tbsp raisins

1 tbsp rose petals

5-6 pista (roasted)

150 ml milk

Mix all ingredients together and soak overnight. Relish next morning and get ready to relish this flavourful no-cook breakfast.

2. Choco Peanut Oats

Ingredients

3 tbsp oats (rolled)

1/2 tbsp chia seeds

1 tsp jaggery

1 tbsp raisins

1/2 to 1 tbsp Peanut butter

1/2 tbsp cacao powder

150 ml milk

A delight for chocolate lovers, the recipe alsoo have the goodness of seeds and raisins along with healthy fat in the form of peanut butter.

3. Kesar Badaam Oats

Ingredients

3 tbsp oats (rolled)

1/2 tbsp chia seeds

1 tsp jaggery

1 tbsp raisins

1 tbsp almonds

1 pinch kesar

2 crushed cardamom

150 ml milk

Almonds are a powerful of nutrients and eating them can help improve satiety and supply the body with essential vitamins and minerals. Kesar and cardamom will make this recipe fragrant and flavoursome.

4. Coffee Walnut Oats

Ingredients

3 tbsp oats (rolled)

1/2 tbsp chia seeds

1 tsp jaggery

2 dates chopped

2 walnuts crushed

1/2 tsp date seed powder or coffee powder

150 ml milk

Coffee lovers can wake up to this recipe instead of your regular cuppa. Not only will it wake you up for the day but also keep you satiated and full of energy. If you want to avoid coffee powder in this recipe, you can use date seed powder, it tastes similar to coffee minus the side effects of it.