5 iron-rich recipes to boost energy levels during winters

ByParmita Uniyal, New Delhi
Nov 25, 2023 03:29 PM IST

Worried about low energy levels during cold weather? Combat winter fatigue with these 5 delicious and iron-rich recipes.

Iron-rich dishes can support your overall well-being, moods and energy levels, more so in winters, the season which is bound to make you feel lethargic and low. An important mineral, iron helps to make haemoglobin, a protein in red blood cells that helps carry oxygen from lungs to all parts of the body, and myoglobin, a protein that provides oxygen to muscles. Dark green veggies, dry fruits, nuts and seeds, legumes are all winter-friendly foods which are also high in iron. Some of the symptoms of iron deficiency are fatigue, dizziness, lightheadedness, headaches, irritability, among others; if you are experiencing any of these signs, you must get your iron levels checked. (Also read | 5 nourishing winter recipes to beat the chill and treat your taste buds)

In the meanwhile, here are some iron-rich recipes suggested by Nutritionist Dr Nitika Kohli, that can beat your winter blues and boost energy during the season.

Easy iron-rich recipes

1. Spinach Lentil Soup

Ingredients

Split yellow lentils (toor dal)Fresh spinach leavesTurmeric powderCumin seedsGarlicGingerGreen chilliesGheeSaltWater

Method

  • Cook lentils in water and turmeric until soft
  • In a separate pan, sizzle cumin seeds, ginger, garlic and green chillies in ghee
  • Add in spinach and stir until wilted and combine with the lentils, add salt, and let simmer for a few minutes

2. Beetroot and Carrot salad

Ingredients

Grated beetrootGrated carrotLemon juiceFresh coriander (cilantro) leavesRoasted cumin powderSaltBlack pepper

Method

  • Mix grated beetroot and carrot
  • Season with salt, lemon juice, and roasted cumin powder
  • Garnish with chopped coriander

3. Ragi Porridge

Ingredients

Ragi flourWaterMilk (for almond milk)Jaggery or sweetener of choiceCardamom powder

Method

  • Stir ragi flour in water until thick
  • Add milk, sweetener and cardamom
  • Cook until the desired consistency is achieved

4. Pomegranate and Dates Chutney

Ingredients

Pomegranate seedsDatesCumin powderSaltRed chilli powder

Method

  • Blend pomegranate seeds and dates to make a thick paste
  • Season with cumin powder, salt, and a pinch of red chilli powder

5. Black Sesame Seed Laddoos

Ingredients

Black sesame seedsSweet jaggery or date pasteRich ghee

Method

  • Grind sesame seeds until coarse
  • Mix with jaggery or date paste and ghee to form a dough
  • Roll into bite-sized balls and enjoy a healthy, energy-packed snack!

