6 low-fat parathas to relish in winter season

With the onset of winters, the quiet chill and a dreamy vibe envelope the surroundings. With the dropping temperatures, our wardrobe as well as breakfast platter undergo a transformation to prep us for the chilly weather. Parathas, poha, soups, or cheela suddenly turn a more tempting option than butter toast, porridge, and smoothies that become our staple in summer. While our body needs more calories compared to the warm weather in winters, over-indulging in high-calorie foods can mess up with our weight loss goals as well as increase risk of chronic diseases like diabetes, heart disease and blood pressure. As the appetite improves in the cold season, one should try to relish nutrient-rich and seasonal foods instead of junk foods that provide minimal or no nutrition. (Also read | Sweet weekend affair: Learn to bake the ultimate Honey-Kissed Chocolate Chip Banana Bread with this easy recipe)

Here are five delicious paratha recipes that can warm up your winter mornings.(Pinterest)

Chef Ishijyot Surri, Executive Chef - SJI Hospitality, shares five delicious paratha recipes that can warm up your winter mornings.

1. Gobi aur Garlic Paratha

For the dough:

Mix 2 cups of whole wheat flour, water, and salt to form a soft dough. Let it rest for 15-20 minutes.

For the filling:

Combine grated cauliflower, chopped garlic, green chili (optional), grated ginger, garam masala, turmeric powder, salt, and chopped coriander leaves in a separate bowl.

Assembling the parathas

Divide the dough and filling into golf ball-sized portions.

Take one ball of dough, flatten it, and place a portion of the filling in the centre.

Seal the edges and roll it out into a paratha shape.

Cooking

Heat a non-stick pan over medium heat and place the paratha on it.

Cook each side until it has golden spots, applying ghee or oil as needed.

Serve the gobi aur garlic paratha hot with yogurt, pickle, or any side of your choice. Enjoy the delicious combination of cauliflower and garlic flavours.

2. Bihar-inspired paratha recipe

Ingredients

For dough:

2 cups whole wheat flour

1 cup water

Salt

Ghee for layering

For Filling:

1 cup finely chopped onions

2 green chilies, finely chopped

1/2 cup fresh coriander leaves, chopped

1/2 teaspoon grated ginger

1/2 teaspoon cumin seeds

1/2 teaspoon fennel seeds (saunf)

Salt

Ghee or oil for cooking

Instructions

For Dough:

Mix whole wheat flour, water, and salt in a bowl. Knead into a soft dough. Let it rest for 15-20 minutes.

For Filling

In a separate bowl, mix chopped onions, green chilies, coriander leaves, grated ginger, cumin seeds, fennel seeds, and salt.

Assembling parathas

Divide the dough and filling into golf ball-sized portions.

Take one ball of dough, flatten it, and place a portion of the filling in the centre.

Seal the edges and roll it out into a paratha shape. Apply a thin layer of ghee on the surface.

Cooking

Heat a non-stick pan over medium heat. Place the paratha on the pan.

Cook each side until golden, applying ghee or oil as needed.

Serve the Bihari Paratha hot with yogurt, pickles, or a side of your choice. Enjoy the delicious flavours of this traditional Bihari dish!

3. Green peas and spinach paratha

Ingredients for dough

2 cups whole wheat flour

Water (as needed)

Salt (to taste)

Ingredients for Filling:

1 cup boiled and mashed green peas

1 cup finely chopped spinach

1 green chili, finely chopped

1/2 teaspoon grated ginger

1/2 teaspoon cumin powder

1/2 teaspoon coriander powder

Salt (to taste)

Ghee or oil (for cooking)

Instructions:

For the dough

Mix whole wheat flour, water, and salt in a bowl. Knead until it forms a soft dough. Let it rest for 15-20 minutes.

For the filling

Combine mashed green peas, chopped spinach, green chili, grated ginger, cumin powder, coriander powder, and salt in a separate bowl.

Assembling parathas

Divide the dough and filling into small portions.

Take one portion of dough, flatten it, and place a portion of the filling in the centre.

Seal the edges and roll it out into a paratha shape.

Cooking

Heat a non-stick pan over medium heat. Place the paratha on the pan.

Cook each side until it has golden spots, applying ghee or oil as needed.

Serve the green pea and spinach paratha hot with yogurt, pickle, or any side dish of your choice. Enjoy this healthy and tasty paratha!

4. Aloo and kachalu paratha

Ingredients

For dough

2 cups whole wheat flour

1 cup water

Salt

For filling

2 medium-sized boiled and mashed potatoes

1 cup boiled grated taro root

1 small finely chopped onion

1 finely chopped green chili

1/2 teaspoon grated ginger

1/2 teaspoon cumin seeds

1/2 teaspoon garam masala

1/2 teaspoon coriander powder

Salt

Chopped fresh coriander leaves

Ghee or oil

Instructions:

For dough

Combine whole wheat flour, water, and salt in a bowl. Knead into a soft dough. Let it rest for 15-20 minutes.

For filling

Mix mashed potatoes, grated taro root, chopped onion, green chili, grated ginger, cumin seeds, garam masala, coriander powder, salt, and chopped coriander leaves in a separate bowl.

Assembling parathas

Divide the dough and filling into small portions.

Take one portion of dough, flatten it, and place some filling in the centre.

Seal the edges and roll it out into the shape of a paratha.

Cooking

Heat a non-stick pan over medium heat. Place the paratha on the pan.

Cook each side until it has golden spots, applying ghee or oil as needed.

Serve the aloo and kachalu paratha hot with yogurt, pickle, or any side of your choice.

5. Mumbai Aloo Paratha (inspired by vada pav)

Ingredients

For dough

2 cups whole wheat flour

1 cup water

1/4 teaspoon salt

Ghee (for layering) optional

For aloo filling

3 medium-sized potatoes, boiled and mashed

1 small onion, finely chopped

1 green chili, finely chopped

1/2 teaspoon mustard seeds

1 teaspoon cumin seeds

1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder

1/2 teaspoon red chili powder

1 teaspoon garam masala

Salt to taste

1 teaspoon chana powder

Fresh coriander leaves, chopped

Ghee or oil (for cooking)

Instructions

For dough

Mix whole wheat flour, water, and salt in a bowl to form a soft dough. Let it rest for 15-20 minutes.

For aloo filling

Heat ghee in a pan. Add mustard seeds and cumin seeds. Once they splutter, add chopped onions and green chilies. Cook until onions are golden brown.

Add turmeric powder, red chili powder, garam masala, and salt. Mix well.

Add the boiled and mashed potatoes. Cook for a few minutes, stirring well. Add chopped coriander leaves and let the filling cool. Also, add chana powder for a Mumbai twist.

Assembling parathas

Divide the dough and filling into golf ball-sized portions.

Take one ball of dough, flatten it, and place a portion of the aloo filling in the centre.

Seal the edges and roll it out into a paratha shape. Apply a thin layer of ghee on the surface(optional).

Cooking

Heat a non-stick pan over medium heat. Place the paratha on the pan.

Cook each side until it has golden spots, applying ghee or oil if needed.

Serve the inspired Aloo Paratha hot with yogurt and pickle.

6. Rajasthani Paratha

Ingredients

Dough

2 cups whole wheat flour

1 cup water (add more if needed)

1/4 teaspoon salt

Ghee (for layering)

Filling:

1 cup gram flour (besan)

2 tablespoons ghee

1 teaspoon cumin seeds

1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder

1/2 teaspoon red chili powder

1/2 teaspoon coriander powder

1/2 teaspoon fennel seeds (saunf)

Salt to taste

Fresh coriander leaves, chopped

Ghee or oil (for cooking)

Instructions

Dough

Combine whole wheat flour, water, and salt in a bowl. Knead until you form a soft dough. Let it rest for 15-20 minutes.

Filling

Heat ghee in a pan. Add cumin seeds and fennel seeds. Once they splutter, add gram flour (besan) and roast until golden brown.

Add turmeric powder, red chili powder, coriander powder, salt, and chopped coriander leaves. Mix well and cook for another 2-3 minutes. Allow the mixture to cool.

Assembling parathas

Divide the dough and filling into small portions.

Take one portion of dough, flatten it, and place a portion of the filling in the centre.

Seal the edges and roll it out into a paratha shape. Apply a thin layer of ghee on the surface.

Cooking

Heat a non-stick pan over medium heat. Place the paratha on the pan.

Cook each side until it has golden spots, adding ghee or oil as needed.

