The Covid-19 lockdown made us straighten our chef's hat and led us to discover that a banana bread is where overripe bananas find their second calling and our taste buds find eternal happiness because the only time it is acceptable for bananas to go brown on purpose yet turn into a culinary masterpiece is when they are baked into banana breads. In other words, banana bread is the superhero of baked goods – rescuing forgotten bananas one loaf at a time and is proof that life can be both messy and delicious. Sweet weekend affair: Learn to bake the ultimate Honey-Kissed Chocolate Chip Banana Bread with this easy recipe (Photo by Yusuf Galabhaiwala)

You see, life is bananas but banana bread makes it all make sense. So, if you are ready for weekend baking magic, dive into the perfect Saturday with this special recipe of drool-worthy Honey-Kissed Chocolate Chip Banana Bread and thank us later -

Ingredients:

3 ripe bananas, mashed

1/3 cup honey

1/4 cup unsalted butter, melted

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1 and 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup chocolate chips

Optional: additional chocolate chips for topping

Method:

Preheat your oven to 350°F (175°C). Grease a 9x5-inch loaf pan and keep it aside for later. Combine the mashed bananas, honey, melted butter, vanilla extract, and granulated sugar in a sizable mixing bowl. All of the ingredients should be thoroughly combined after mixing. Combine the all-purpose flour, baking soda, and salt in a different bowl. Stirring gently to blend, gradually add the dry ingredients to the banana mixture. Avoid overmixing because it can result in dense bread. Gently stir the chocolate chips into the batter until they are all incorporated. Evenly distribute the batter as you pour it into the prepared loaf pan. Bake in the preheated oven for about 50-60 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean. Once baked, remove the banana bread from the oven and allow it to cool in the pan for about 10 minutes. Then transfer it to a wire rack to cool completely before slicing.

(Recipe: Yusuf Galabhaiwala)

Benefits:

Bananas, whether mashed or otherwise, help lower the level of stress as they are rich in potassium which is an essential mineral needed to regulate water balance, acidity level and blood pressure. They not only improve digestive health and aid in weight loss but also support heart health, improve insulin sensitivity and contain powerful antioxidants.