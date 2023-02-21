7 healthy salads you must have for weight loss
It is never too late to lose weight and start with your weight loss journey. Here are 7 amazing salads that will help you shed those unwanted kilos, as suggested by a nutritionist.
Salad is a popular choice for fitness enthusiasts as it is not only a powerhouse of nutrients but also a low-calorie and filling option people can have in between the meals to keep themselves full and satiated. Most salads are high in fibre which can also help with digestive issues and keep up the metabolism. You can include salad made of cucumber, onion, tomato, beetroot etc in your meal to control your portions or you can have it as a standalone healthy snack. Considering salads have seasonal ingredients, there isn't a better way to combine your health and fitness goals. (Also read: National Cook a Sweet Potato Day: Mouthwatering sweet potato recipes to try)
From French salad, English salad, Ceaser salad, Greek salad to tofu salad, there is a variety of salads you can put together quickly if you have done all the preparations in advance.
Dr Anumiita Pathakk, Senior Executive Nutritionist, Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, suggests some healthy salad recipes that will help in your weight loss journey.
1 QUINOA SALAD
If your taste buds are friendly to quinoa seeds, then this can be a healthy meal replacer or mid-time snacking option.
Ingredients
2 servings
Quinoa boiled: 40 gm
Green and red peppers chopped: 30 gm
Oregano finely chopped: 1 tbsp
Lemon juice: 1 tbsp
Basil leaves: 1 tbsp
Olive oil: 1 tbsp
Zucchini: 1
Salt as per taste
How to make
- Drain water from quinoa.
- Mix all veggies with quinoa in a salad bowl.
- Mix olive oil, lemon juice and all other seasonings.
- Salad is ready to serve.
2. LOTUS SEEDS SALAD
Ingredients
2 servings
Lotus seeds roasted: 2 cups
Onion chopped: 1 small
Tomato chopped: 1 small
Mint leaves: 1 handful
Green coriander: 1 tbsp.
Cucumber chopped: 1 cup
Mint and coriander chatni: 3 tbsp.
Ginger Julienne: 1 tbsp.
Chaat masala: As per taste
Salt: as per taste
How to make
Mix all the ingredients well in a big bowl and garnish it with mint and coriander leaves for serving.
3. AMARANTH SEEDS SALAD
Amaranth is a good source of protein and fibre; both are key nutrients for weight loss. And this salad is a very good option for vegan diet.
Ingredients
2 servings
Amaranth seeds (roasted): 1 cup
Cucumber (finely chopped): half cup
Onion (chopped): half cup
Bell pepper (chopped): 1/4 cup
Tomatoes (chopped): 1/4 cup
Coriander (chopped): 1 tbsp.
Black gram (soaked):1/4 cup
Olive oil: 1 tbsp.
Lemon juice: 1 tbsp.
Black pepper: ¼ tsp
Salt as per taste
How to make:
Mix all the chopped vegetables, amaranth seeds and black gram together and toss it with olive oil and garnish it with coriander leaves.
4. EGGS AND SPINACH SALAD
Eggs are good source of protein and make you feel full for a longer span so with the dash of spinach this salad is a good combination of iron and calcium too.
Ingredients
2 servings
Eggs (boiled): 2
Canola oil: 1 tbsp.
Bread croutons: half cup
Tomato (chopped): 1
Sweet basil leaves: 6 to 8
Spinach leaves (Finely chopped): ½ cup
Salt as per taste.
How to make
Shallow fry eggs then mix all the vegetables except spinach. When this mixture cools down, mix spinach and salt and other seasonings. Salad is ready.
5. ASIAN TOFU AND BEANS SALAD
Tofu is a phyto protein, phytoestrogen and low in carbohydrates. This salad can be a miracle salad for women's weight loss journey.
2 servings
Ingredients
Tofu (Baked diced): 100 grams
Soya sauce: 1 tsp
Tahini: 2 tbsp.
Water: 2 tbsp.
Spring onion (chopped): 1 tbsp.
Onion (chopped): 1 medium size
Tomato (diced): ½ cup
French beans (chopped): 4 to 5
White beans (boiled): 2 tbsp.
Salt as per taste
How to make:
Add the baked tofu cubes in a large bowl add soya sauce mix it well.
Bake it for 15 minutes. After baking keep it aside to cool.
Mix all the ingredients together and toss it well with all the seasonings and enjoy your salad.
6 CHICKEN SALAD:
2 Servings
Ingredients:
Cooked chicken: 2 cups
Bell pepper (chopped): half cup
Spring onion (finely chopped): 1 stick
Olives (roughly chopped): 6 to 7
Onion (chopped): 1 medium size
Apple (sliced): 1
Lettuce (chopped): 1
Mayonnaise: 2 tbsp.
Lemon juice: 1 tbsp.
Salt and pepper as per taste.
How to make:
Mix well mayonnaise, lemon juice salt and black pepper.
Add all the vegetables and chicken into this diced with lettuce leaves.
Serve cold.
7. PROTEIN BOOSTER SALAD
Ingredients
2 servings
Chickpea (boiled): 1 cup
Moong (sprouts): ½ cup
Onion (chopped): 1 medium
Cucumber (chopped): ½ cup
Tomato (diced): 1 medium
Capsicum (diced): 1 medium
Salad leaves (diced): ¼ cup
Chili (chopped): 2
Lemon juice: 2 tbsp.
Mixed herbs: 2 tsp
Salt and black pepper as per taste
How to make
Mix all the ingredients, toss it with lemon juice and mixed herbs. Serve it cold.
"Not only for weight loss, but salads are also very good your skin, hair, pigmentation, postpartum weight loss, inch loss and for your overall health. Salads are potent source of soluble and insoluble fibre and antioxidants. These are easy to make and ready to eat food. Considering all health benefits incorporate more varieties of salad in your diet," says Dr Pathakk.
