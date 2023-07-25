7 no-tomato recipes to try at home amid spiralling tomato prices

Tomato price hike has become the talk of the town as the popular kitchen commodity is being sold between ₹100-150 due to incessant rainfall and restricted supply. No wonder, many people are on a tomato-break and are looking for tangy alternatives to add in their curries. If you have tried substituting it with lemon, tamarind, curd, pumpkin and other such ingredients in your curry, you aren't alone. In case you are on a lookout for some novel culinary experiments, you can try these no-tomato recipes that are flavoursome and mouthwatering. (Also read: Tomatoes set to touch ₹300 per kg; 6 tangy alternatives to add in your curries)

Missing tomatoes? These delicious tomato-free recipes are here to delight your tastebuds.(Pinterest)

"Tomato-free recipes can be a delightful and eye-opening experience. Whether due to personal preferences, dietary restrictions, or allergies, the absence of tomatoes opens up a treasure trove of diverse and tantalizing dishes that highlight the richness and versatility of alternative ingredients," says Sukanya Poojary, Executive Nutritionist, Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, Bangalore, Malleshwaram.

Here are 6 no-tomato recipes by Sukanya Poojary that you can try at home for a lip-smacking experience:

1. Lemony Garlic Roasted Chicken

Ingredients:

• 500gm chicken

• 4 cloves of garlic, minced

• 1 lemon,

• 2 tablespoons oil

• 1 teaspoon dried thyme

• Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

• Preheat the oven to 375°F (190°C). In a bowl, mix the minced garlic, lemon juice, lemon, oil/butter, dried thyme, salt, and pepper.

• Pat the chicken dry and rub the lemon garlic mixture all over and under the skin of the chicken.

• Place the chicken in a roasting pan and roast in the preheated oven for about 1 hour and 30 minutes or until the internal temperature reaches 165°F (74°C).

2. Creamy Garlic and Mushroom Pasta

Ingredients:

• 500 gm any kind of pasta

• 1 tablespoon butter

• 1 tablespoon oil

• 2 cups sliced mushrooms

• 4 cloves of garlic

• 1 cup cream

• 1/2 cup chicken or vegetable broth

• 1/4 cup grated cheese

• Fresh parsley for garnish

• Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

• Cook the pasta. Drain and keep it aside.

• In a large pan, melt the butter and oil over medium heat.

• Add the sliced mushrooms and sauté until they are browned and tender.

• Pour in the cream and chicken broth. Cook for a couple of minutes until the sauce thickens slightly.

• Add the cooked pasta to the sauce.

• Stir in the grated cheese and season with salt and pepper to taste.

• Garnish with fresh parsley before serving.

3. Spinach and Feta Stuffed Mushroom caps

Ingredients:

• 12 large mushroom caps

• 2 cups fresh spinach, chopped

• 1/2 cup crumbled feta cheese

• 1/4 cup breadcrumbs

• 2 cloves of garlic, minced

• 2 tablespoons olive oil

• Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

• Preheat the oven to 375°F (190°C).

• Place mushroom on the baking sheet.

• In a pan, heat the oil/butter over medium heat.

• Add the chopped spinach and minced garlic, and sauté until the spinach is wilted.

• In a bowl, mix the sautéed spinach, feta cheese, breadcrumbs, salt, and pepper.

• Spoon the spinach and feta mixture into the mushroom, filling them generously.

• Bake in the preheated oven for about 15 minutes or until the mushrooms are tender and the filling is lightly browned.

4. Comforting Cauliflower and Chickpea Curry

Ingredients:

• 1 small cauliflower

• 30g chickpea

• 1 onion, chopped

• 2 cloves of garlic, minced

• 1 tablespoon curry powder

• 1 teaspoon cumin powder

• 1 teaspoon coriander powder

• 1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder

• 150ml coconut milk

• 1 tablespoon oil

Instructions:

• In a large pan, heat the oil over medium heat.

• Add the chopped onion and sauté until it becomes translucent.

• Stir in the minced garlic, curry powder, ground cumin, ground coriander, and turmeric. Cook for an additional 30 seconds to release the spices' flavours.

• Add the cauliflower florets and chickpeas to the skillet and stir to coat them with the spices.

• Pour in the coconut milk and bring the mixture to a simmer.

• Reduce the heat to low, cover the skillet, and cook for about 15-20 minutes or until the cauliflower is tender.

• Serve the cauliflower and chickpea curry with cooked rice and roti.

5. Drumstick and prawn curry

Ingredients:

• 3 drumsticks

• 200 grams shrimps peeled & cleaned

• 6 tablespoon desiccated coconut slightly roasted

• 1 tablespoon heaped red chili powder

• 1 small onion

• ¼ tablespoon turmeric powder

• 1 tablespoon coriander powder

• 2 cloves of garlic

• 1 green chili

• 5 curry leaves

• 1 tsp roasted jeera

• ¼ tsp roasted fenugreek seeds

• 3 tablespoon tamarind pulp

• Salt to taste

• 2 tablespoon oil

• 1 tsp whole cumin

• 5 curry leaves

• 3 dry red chilies

Instructions:

• Heat a pan filled with water. Peel the drumsticks and cut into small pieces. Add to the boiling water. Add salt and cook for 10 minutes. Set aside along with the water.

• Add 2 tablespoon of oil in a pan and add the finely smooth ground masala. Fry masala and add the drumstick water. Bring to a boil on high heat.

• Check the salt and the sourness. If needed add more salt or tamarind juice.

• Now add the Prawns and the boiled drumsticks to the gravy. If the gravy is thick, then add some water. Cook for another 5 minutes.

• Heat a small pan with 2 tablespoons of oil. Add 1 tsp whole cumin, when it slightly changes colour, then add curry leaves and dry red chilies. Roast for few seconds and pour it over the gravy as garnish.

• Serve hot with steamed rice.

6. Dahi Aloo

Ingredients:

• 4 potatoes

• 1 cup curd

• 1 tablespoon besan

• 1 tablespoon ghee

• ½ tsp mustard seeds

• 1tsp cumin seeds

• 1 bay leaf

• 1 stick cinnamon

• 2 cloves

• 1 tsp chili powder

• Turmeric powder

• Salt to taste

Instructions:

• Take a pan mix curd and besan.

• Heat the ghee in a deep pan and add mustard seed, cumin seeds, funnel, cinnamon, bay leaf, cloves and sauté on a medium flame for 1 minutes.

• Add curd and besan mixture and ¼ cup water, chili powder, turmeric powder, coriander-cumin seeds powder, mix well and cook on slow flame for 2 day

• Add potatoes and salt, mix well and cook on medium flame. Garnish with coriander

• Serve the dahi aloo with roti.

7. Quinoa and Roasted Vegetable Colourful Salad

Ingredients:

• 1 cup quinoa

• 2 cups water or vegetable broth

• 1 small zucchini,

• 1 small yellow squash,

• 1 red bell pepper,

• 1 yellow bell pepper,

• 1 small red onion

• 2 tablespoons olive oil

• 1 teaspoon dried thyme

• Salt and pepper to taste

• 1/4 cup fresh parsley, chopped

For the Dressing:

• 2 tablespoons olive oil

• 2 tablespoons lemon juice

• 1 garlic clove, minced

• 1 teaspoon mustard

• Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

1. Preheat the oven to 425°F (220°C).

2. In a medium pan, add water or vegetable broth to a boil. Add the quinoa and a pinch of salt. Cook for about 15-20 minutes or until the quinoa is cooked and the water is absorbed.

3. In a large bowl, toss the diced zucchini, yellow squash, red bell pepper, yellow bell pepper, and red onion with olive oil, dried thyme, salt, and pepper.

4. Spread the vegetables in a single layer on the prepared baking sheet. Roast in the preheated oven for about 20-25 minutes or until the vegetables are tender and slightly caramelized, stirring once halfway through.

5. While the vegetables are roasting, prepare the dressing. In a small bowl, add the olive oil, lemon juice, minced garlic, mustard, salt, and pepper.

6. Once the quinoa and vegetables are ready, transfer them to a large mixing bowl. Add the chopped parsley and drizzle the dressing over the mixture. Toss everything together until well combined.

7. Serve the quinoa and roasted vegetable salad warm or at room temperature as a satisfying and nutritious main dish or a flavourful side dish.