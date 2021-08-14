Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
75th Independence Day: Try this tasty tricolour treat with a rasmalai twist
recipe

75th Independence Day: Try this tasty tricolour treat with a rasmalai twist

Celebrate the 75th Independence Day with a lip-smacking tricolour cake with the goodness of rasmalai.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON AUG 14, 2021 11:52 AM IST
Celebrate the 75th Independence Day with a lip-smacking tricolour cake with the goodness of rasmalai.(Chef Anees Khan)

75th Independence Day is here and if you are planning a mini get-together with your friends or family, you may be looking for some interesting recipes to treat your favourite people. No celebration is complete without a lip-smacking dessert and if it's Independence Day, why not soak in its spirit and give a tricolour twist to your plate.

Whether you are a cake person or a rasmalai lover, this recipe has the elements and taste of both.

Tricolor Rasmalai Praline Cake

(Recipe by Chef Anees Khan)

Ingredients for making sponge

Fresh eggs: 150 gm

Sugar: 100 gm

Flour: 110 gm

Melted butter: 60 gm

Method

Whisk the egg and sugar, till ribbon stage, and fold in the melted butter in room temperature; lastly add the flour.

Divide the batter in three equal portions. Add orange and green food colour to two portions respectively and leave one uncoloured.

Arrange in required sequence. Bake it at 200 degrees for 20 mins.

Let it cool for use.

 

Ingredients for making whipping cream

Whipping cream with 36% fat: 300 gm

Castor sugar: 60 gm

Method for making whipping cream

Whip the cream and castor sugar at cold temperature until stiff.

Divide it in four parts. Colours two parts in orange and green, leave the rest uncoloured.

Ingredients for Nut Praline:

Almond roasted: 100 gm

Castor sugar: 100 gm

Method For Nut Praline

Make a dry caramel till it comes out in amber colour.

Add the roasted almond and castor sugar.

Let it cool and use it later for use.

Ingredients to assemble cake

Rabdi: 80 gms

Rasmalai: 4 pcs

How to assemble

Take the sponge and divide it into three equal halves.

Soak the green-coloured bottom layer in rasmalai syrup and spread whipped cream, rabdi chopped rasmalai, and praline nuts to it.

Take the second layer as plain and repeat the same procedure as above, and then put the orange-coloured sponge and soak it with rasmalai milk. Give a crumb coat with plain whipped cream, finish it with one more layer. Decorate with orange, white, and green whipped cream with the help of a star shaped nozzle.

Serve and enjoy!

Benefits of the recipe

Rasmalai's ingredients like milk, almonds, saffron make it a healthy yet delicious dessert. Milk is a complete food and has calcium and protein which is good for your bone health and muscle mass. Saffron has strong anti-oxidant and anti-cancer properties and also aids weight loss. To make the recipe healthier, you could use low fat milk while preparing it.

We make nut praline by boiling nuts and sugar together and grinding it. Nuts are again a good source of protein and Omega 3 fatty acids are provide fiber content to your body.

(With inputs from Shruti Bhardwaj, Senior Clinical Dietician, Narayana Hrudalaya Multi Speciality Hospital Ahmedabad)

Topics
india independence day independence day celebration independence day dishes
