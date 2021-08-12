Melt-in-your-mouth tea cake recipes to go with your evening chai

There is something about monsoons that makes us want to bake. Tea cakes are a perfect way to satiate that sweet tooth and a great accompaniments with tea. Whether you are a chocolate or a lemon cake person, we have got you covered. These tea cake recipes are sure to make your mouth water and tempt you to try these out over the weekend.

1. Moist Lemon Cake

A light and lemony sponge, this cake is different from a classic buttery lemon cake and doesn't have the usual layering of lemon curd. This slightly different version of lemon cake could be a refreshing change.

Ingredients

100g flour

2g baking soda

2g salt

200g +15g sugar

3 eggs, separated

Pinch of cream of tartar

45g vegetable oil

60ml greek yoghurt

20ml lemon juice

Zest of 1 lemon

5ml vanilla essence

This cake is different from a classic buttery lemon cake(Vidhushi Sharma)

Method

Preheat the oven and prepare an 8-inch cake pan with butter and flour.

Mix the dry ingredients together - flour, baking soda and salt.

In a bowl, whisk the egg yolks, add 200g of the sugar till it is fluffy and slowly drizzle the oil in.

Add the lemon juice, zest and vanilla extract.

Add dry ingredients and mix well.

In a separate bowl, whisk the egg whites till soft peaks form, add the cream of tartar.

Gradually add the 15g of sugar into the whipping egg whites till a glossy and firm meringue is formed.

Gently mix the meringue into the cake batter in three inclusions with a rubber spatula till completely mixed.

Be careful so as to not kill the aeration of the meringue

Transfer to a cake pan and bake for about 30-35 minutes until the cake tester comes out clean.

ALSO READ: Try out these crispy corn pakodas to bring some flavour to your monsoon evenings

2. Ice Cream Hack Cake

Baking an ice-cream cake can be fun. Mix vanilla ice cream with some flour, chocolate chips and whatever you like and the result is just awesome.

Ingredients

300g vanilla ice cream

225 gm flour

5g baking powder

Chocolate chips/walnuts (optional)

Baking an ice cream cake can be fun(Vidushi Sharma)

Method

Preheat the oven to 165 degrees.

In a large bowl, let your ice cream soften a bit.

Mix flour and baking powder.

Add flour to ice cream and beat gently.

Mix the remaining ingredients.

Pour into a mould.

Bake for 25-30 minutes.

3. Dark Chocolate Loaf

If you are a chocolate lover, this would do the trick for you. This is perfect for a lazy day that you are planning to spend at home, binge-watching or reading.

Ingredients

200g unsalted butter

225g brown sugar

120g dark chocolate (Callebaut 54%)

2 eggs, lightly beaten

185g flour

5g baking powder

2g baking soda

1g salt

5ml vanilla essence

5g walnuts, roughly chopped

20g dark chocolate callets

If you are a chocolate lover, this would do the trick for you.(Vidushi Sharma)

Method

Preheat the oven to 180 degrees and prepare a 9’ loaf tin.

In a microwave-safe bowl, melt the 120g Dark chocolate and cool.

Sift the flour, baking powder, soda and salt. Set aside.

In a large bowl, beat together the butter and sugar until pale and fluffy. Add Vanilla.

Add the chocolate to the butter-sugar mixture gradually. Add the eggs and mix well.

Add the dry ingredients until combined.

Fold in the walnuts and chocolate callets.

Pour into the loaf tin and bake for about 25-30 minutes. The cake has to be dense and moist so a toothpick ideally shouldn’t come out clean when inserted into the cake.

Serve warm.

(Recipe by Chef Vidhushi Sharma)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON