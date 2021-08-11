Try out these crispy corn pakodas to bring some flavour to your monsoon evenings
Corn is not an ingredient that is often found in Indian cuisine, and Makke di Roti doesn't count since it is completely powdered corn made into a roti and can be considered the Indian version of a corn tortilla, if at all. However, these delightful golden coloured pellets are bursting with flavour and are juicy despite their sturdy exterior. Come monsoon, and we simply must indulge in every variety of pakoda that we can, and this recipe for Corn Pakoda by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor is the perfect blend of crispy, juicy, crunchy and delicious and will surely turn your monsoon drenched evenings into an affair to remember. Check it out...
Ingredients for Corn Pakoda
Corn on the cob roasted 1 piece
Oil for deep frying
Onions small 2
Coriander sprig 6-8
Gram flour (besan) 1/2 cup
Turmeric powder 1/2 teaspoon
Red chilli powder 1/2 teaspoon
Cumin powder 1/2 teaspoon
Coriander powder 1/2 teaspoon
Salt to taste
Carom seeds (ajwain) 1/4 teaspoon
Baking soda a pinch
Tomato ketchup to serve
Green chutney to serve
Method to prepare
Step 1
Start by separating the corn kernels from the cob, you can get corn kernels separately too, however for corn on the cob, use a sharp knife and slice the kernels off the cob, then separate the kernels using your fingers and transfer into a large bowl.
Step 2
Heat oil in a kadai or pan, this will be used to fry your pakoda so make sure it is at an optimum temperature.
Step 3
In another bowl add roughly chopped onions and coriander, mix this. Then add besan, turmeric powder, red chilli powder, cumin powder, coriander powder, salt and carom seeds and baking soda. Add 3-4 tbsps water and mix well.
Step 4
Using your hands or a spoon, take small quantities of this mixture and place in the hot oil, deep fry until crisp and golden brown. Keep these aside on kitchen towels so that the excess oil comes off.
Step 5
Serve hot with tomato ketchup and green chutney, or any dip of your choice.
(Recipe courtesy Chef Sanjeev Kapoor)