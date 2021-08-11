Try out these crispy corn pakodas to bring some flavour to your monsoon evenings

Corn is not an ingredient that is often found in Indian cuisine, and Makke di Roti doesn't count since it is completely powdered corn made into a roti and can be considered the Indian version of a corn tortilla, if at all. However, these delightful golden coloured pellets are bursting with flavour and are juicy despite their sturdy exterior. Come monsoon, and we simply must indulge in every variety of pakoda that we can, and this recipe for Corn Pakoda by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor is the perfect blend of crispy, juicy, crunchy and delicious and will surely turn your monsoon drenched evenings into an affair to remember. Check it out...

Ingredients for Corn Pakoda

Corn on the cob roasted 1 piece

Oil for deep frying

Onions small 2

Coriander sprig 6-8

Gram flour (besan) 1/2 cup

Turmeric powder 1/2 teaspoon

Red chilli powder 1/2 teaspoon

Cumin powder 1/2 teaspoon

Coriander powder 1/2 teaspoon

Salt to taste

Carom seeds (ajwain) 1/4 teaspoon

Baking soda a pinch

Tomato ketchup to serve

Green chutney to serve

Method to prepare

Step 1

Start by separating the corn kernels from the cob, you can get corn kernels separately too, however for corn on the cob, use a sharp knife and slice the kernels off the cob, then separate the kernels using your fingers and transfer into a large bowl.

Step 2

Heat oil in a kadai or pan, this will be used to fry your pakoda so make sure it is at an optimum temperature.

Step 3

In another bowl add roughly chopped onions and coriander, mix this. Then add besan, turmeric powder, red chilli powder, cumin powder, coriander powder, salt and carom seeds and baking soda. Add 3-4 tbsps water and mix well.

Step 4

Using your hands or a spoon, take small quantities of this mixture and place in the hot oil, deep fry until crisp and golden brown. Keep these aside on kitchen towels so that the excess oil comes off.

Step 5

Serve hot with tomato ketchup and green chutney, or any dip of your choice.

(Recipe courtesy Chef Sanjeev Kapoor)

