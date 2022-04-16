A glass of phalsa ka sharbat you can’t resist: Chef shares recipe

Summer is the time for exotic fruits and vegetables. It is the time of the year when we are spoilt for choice when it comes to fruits, juices and other nutritious food items. While mangoes and watermelons steal the show for summer, there are a lot of other exotic fruits which also demand our attention for their nutrition content. Summer is also the time when we feel the need of rehydrating our body frequently. We drink a lot of water, fruit juices, shakes and enjoy the burst of flavours all the while adding to the health.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ: Ayurveda expert suggests 10 natural cooling drinks to beat the heat

Phalsa or falsa, also known as the black currant, is an exotic Indian berry found in clusters during summer. They have a characteristic sweet and sour taste which makes them an absolute favourite during the summer time. Chef Kunal Kapur shared an easy recipe of Phalsa ka Sharbat that will not only quench our thirst, but also add to the nutrition of the body. Take a look:

Ingredients:

500gms Phalsa Berry

5tbsp Sugar

½ tsp Salt

¾ tsp Black salt

½ tsp Pepper powder

1.2 lts Water (chilled)

Method:

Wash the berries in cold water and remove twigs from the fruits. Then add sugar, salt, black salt and pepper powder and squish the berries, either with bare hands or with a potato smasher. Then leave the pulpy mix in the sun for an hour. After an hour, press and squeeze the berries again to remove the pulp from the seeds. Add chilled water into the mixture and squish the berries again. Then take the mixture and strain it and press the seeds and pulp against the sieve. Throw the seeds away and pour the juice into glasses and serve. The chef recommends that phalsa juice should be consumed once a day.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Health benefits:

Phalsa comes with multiple health benefits. It helps in regulating the blood sugar levels and treating respiratory issues. It also helps in treating Anemia and relieving the body of hypertension. Phalsa also helps in providing a natural cooling effect to the body and hence makes for an effective summer fruit.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON