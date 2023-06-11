Vietnamese coffee is a delightfully unique and flavourful beverage that has captivated coffee lovers around the world where it is known for its strong and rich character and offers a sensory experience like no other. Traditionally brewed using a small metal drip filter called a "phin," it combines dark roasted coffee grounds with condensed milk, creating a harmonious blend of bitter and sweet flavours, which result in a smooth and velvety concoction that is deeply satisfying.

A taste of Vietnam in your kitchen: Brew up the perfect cup of Vietnamese Coffee with this recipe (Photo by Twitter/justinvawter)

The distinctiveness of Vietnamese coffee lies not only in its taste but also in the brewing process itself, which encourages a slower pace and an appreciation for the art of coffee-making. Whether enjoyed hot or iced, Vietnamese coffee offers a moment of tranquility and indulgence, transporting you to the vibrant streets of Vietnam with each sip.

It is no wonder that this enchanting beverage has become an integral part of Vietnamese culture and a beloved favorite among coffee enthusiasts worldwide. So, this Sunday, bring Vietnam home by creating your own coffee haven with this delectable recipe of Vietnamese Coffee. Thank us later!

PREP: 10 mins

COOK: 5 mins

TOTAL: 15mins

Ingredients:

Vietnamese Robusta 100% coffee 90gm

Condensed milk 30gm

Hot Water 150ml

Ice full cup

Method:

We use the Vietnamese coffee and Vietnamese drip coffee filter to make the coffee. Measure the coffee, and distribute it evenly into the filter. Do not press too hard otherwise the coffee will drop into the holes of the coffee filter and plug the holes. Put the condensed milk into the mug as per measurement.

Measure the boiling water and put in hot flask to pour over. With the filter placed over the glass, pour approx. 30ml of hot water into the filter and wait for 5 seconds to bloom the coffee. The bloom is the part of brewing coffee process when the water releases CO2 from the coffee and the grounds expands.

Next, press on the filter gently to compress the bloomed coffee. Now slowly pour the rest of the water into the filter and the coffee will begin dripping into your cup. Wait for 3 to 4 minutes for the coffee to finish drip brewing. Remove the filter and stir to mix in the condensed milk.

To make cold Vietnamese coffee, put it over the ice filled in cup and stir and enjoy!

(Recipe: Chef Vaibhav Bhargvava)