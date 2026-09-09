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A tropical twist to your weeknight dinner: Try this Sri Lankan-style coconut kheema, mushroom and spinach gravy

Updated on: Sep 9, 2026, 21:01:50 IST
By Eshana Saha
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Read more to check out the full recipe! (Instagram)
Read more to check out the full recipe! (Instagram)
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Enjoy bold, tropical flavours from the comfort of your home! Check out Aathira's recipe that packs healthy, high-protein ingredients in a coconut-y gravy.

When a craving for bold, tropical flavours strikes but you don’t quite have a particular dish in mind, there’s no need to order in or head out. Sometimes, the best dishes come from a little kitchen improvisation – throw together your favourite ingredients, turn up the spice and make the recipe your own. And that’s the beauty of cooking at home: you can tweak the flavours, switch up the protein or load it with the veggies you love. If you’re looking for some inspiration to get those creative juices flowing, we’ve found just the recipe for you!

Also Read | Craving some delicious street food? Try this nutritionist-approved recipe for Lahori-Punjabi Chikkar Chole at home

Aathira Sethumadhavan, a certified nutritionist and chef known for creating flavour-packed, calorie-conscious recipes, has shared her recipe for creamy coconut kheema, mushroom and spinach gravy. Inspired by the bold flavours of Sri Lanka and Kerala, the comforting dish combines chicken mince with mushrooms and spinach to create a wholesome, protein-rich meal that makes three servings.

In an Instagram video shared on September 3, the nutritionist describes the dish as, “22 g protein and 350 calories per serving. Inspired by Sri Lankan flavours, Kerala style Moilee and Mappas and yet made unique with the protein and veggie choice. If your weeknight curry is getting boring, this is the fix.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Eshana Saha

Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics.

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