A tropical twist to your weeknight dinner: Try this Sri Lankan-style coconut kheema, mushroom and spinach gravy

When a craving for bold, tropical flavours strikes but you don’t quite have a particular dish in mind, there’s no need to order in or head out. Sometimes, the best dishes come from a little kitchen improvisation – throw together your favourite ingredients, turn up the spice and make the recipe your own. And that’s the beauty of cooking at home: you can tweak the flavours, switch up the protein or load it with the veggies you love. If you’re looking for some inspiration to get those creative juices flowing, we’ve found just the recipe for you!

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Aathira Sethumadhavan, a certified nutritionist and chef known for creating flavour-packed, calorie-conscious recipes, has shared her recipe for creamy coconut kheema, mushroom and spinach gravy. Inspired by the bold flavours of Sri Lanka and Kerala, the comforting dish combines chicken mince with mushrooms and spinach to create a wholesome, protein-rich meal that makes three servings.

In an Instagram video shared on September 3, the nutritionist describes the dish as, “22 g protein and 350 calories per serving. Inspired by Sri Lankan flavours, Kerala style Moilee and Mappas and yet made unique with the protein and veggie choice. If your weeknight curry is getting boring, this is the fix.”

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{{^usCountry}} Check out the full recipe below! Ingredients (serves 3) For the gravy: 1 tbsp coconut oil (18 g)

Heaped ¼ tsp mustard seeds (2 g)

¼ tsp fenugreek seeds (1.2 g)

Heaped ½ tsp fennel seeds (2 g)

2-inch cinnamon stick

2 sprigs curry leaves

¾ cup minced onion (120 g)

3 small green chillies, finely chopped (9 g)

2 tsp minced garlic (9 g)

1½-inch piece ginger, finely minced (9 g)

1½ cups chicken mince (300 g)

½ tsp turmeric powder (1.8 g)

½ tsp black pepper powder (1.8 g)

1½ tsp coriander powder (3.6 g)

1½ tsp yellow curry powder (3.6 g)

Salt, to taste

1½ cups diced mixed mushrooms, button and oyster (150 g)

3 cups packed, chopped spinach (90 g)

½ cup regular coconut milk (120 g)

¾ tsp sugar (3 g)

A few round tomato slices (60 g) To serve: Soft chapatis or parottas Method Heat the coconut oil in a deep pan or kadhai over medium heat. Add the mustard seeds and allow them to splutter. Add the fenugreek seeds, fennel seeds, cinnamon stick and curry leaves, and sauté briefly until fragrant. Add the minced onion and chopped green chillies. Cook for a few minutes, stirring occasionally, until the onion begins to soften and turn golden. Add the minced garlic and ginger, and sauté for another minute until aromatic. Add the chicken mince and cook over medium heat, breaking up any lumps with a spatula. Continue cooking until the mince changes colour and is cooked through. Add the turmeric, black pepper, coriander powder, yellow curry powder and some salt. Stir well to coat the chicken and cook for a couple of minutes, allowing the spices to become fragrant and lose their raw smell. Add the diced mushrooms and mix well. Cook until the mushrooms release their moisture and the liquid gradually reduces. Add the chopped spinach and gently fold it into the mixture. Cook until the spinach wilts and is evenly incorporated into the gravy. Pour in the coconut milk and stir gently to combine. Lower the heat and allow the gravy to simmer gently for a few minutes. Avoid bringing it to a vigorous boil, as the coconut milk may split. Taste and adjust the seasoning with the remaining salt. Add the sugar and stir well to balance the flavours. Allow the gravy to simmer until it reaches a creamy consistency. Arrange the tomato slices over the top, cover the pan and cook for another one to two minutes, or until the tomatoes soften slightly. Remove from the heat and serve hot with soft chapatis or parottas. Approximate nutrition (per serving of 280 g) Calories: 350 kcal

Protein: 22 g

Carbohydrates: 12 g

Fat: 23 g {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Check out the full recipe below! Ingredients (serves 3) For the gravy: 1 tbsp coconut oil (18 g)

Heaped ¼ tsp mustard seeds (2 g)

¼ tsp fenugreek seeds (1.2 g)

Heaped ½ tsp fennel seeds (2 g)

2-inch cinnamon stick

2 sprigs curry leaves

¾ cup minced onion (120 g)

3 small green chillies, finely chopped (9 g)

2 tsp minced garlic (9 g)

1½-inch piece ginger, finely minced (9 g)

1½ cups chicken mince (300 g)

½ tsp turmeric powder (1.8 g)

½ tsp black pepper powder (1.8 g)

1½ tsp coriander powder (3.6 g)

1½ tsp yellow curry powder (3.6 g)

Salt, to taste

1½ cups diced mixed mushrooms, button and oyster (150 g)

3 cups packed, chopped spinach (90 g)

½ cup regular coconut milk (120 g)

¾ tsp sugar (3 g)

A few round tomato slices (60 g) To serve: Soft chapatis or parottas Method Heat the coconut oil in a deep pan or kadhai over medium heat. Add the mustard seeds and allow them to splutter. Add the fenugreek seeds, fennel seeds, cinnamon stick and curry leaves, and sauté briefly until fragrant. Add the minced onion and chopped green chillies. Cook for a few minutes, stirring occasionally, until the onion begins to soften and turn golden. Add the minced garlic and ginger, and sauté for another minute until aromatic. Add the chicken mince and cook over medium heat, breaking up any lumps with a spatula. Continue cooking until the mince changes colour and is cooked through. Add the turmeric, black pepper, coriander powder, yellow curry powder and some salt. Stir well to coat the chicken and cook for a couple of minutes, allowing the spices to become fragrant and lose their raw smell. Add the diced mushrooms and mix well. Cook until the mushrooms release their moisture and the liquid gradually reduces. Add the chopped spinach and gently fold it into the mixture. Cook until the spinach wilts and is evenly incorporated into the gravy. Pour in the coconut milk and stir gently to combine. Lower the heat and allow the gravy to simmer gently for a few minutes. Avoid bringing it to a vigorous boil, as the coconut milk may split. Taste and adjust the seasoning with the remaining salt. Add the sugar and stir well to balance the flavours. Allow the gravy to simmer until it reaches a creamy consistency. Arrange the tomato slices over the top, cover the pan and cook for another one to two minutes, or until the tomatoes soften slightly. Remove from the heat and serve hot with soft chapatis or parottas. Approximate nutrition (per serving of 280 g) Calories: 350 kcal

Protein: 22 g

Carbohydrates: 12 g

Fat: 23 g {{/usCountry}}

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