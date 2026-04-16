Aam Ki Launji Recipe: Quick and Easy Sweet-Sour Raw Mango Relish to Enjoy in Just 10 Minutes

Aam Ki Launji, also called Kairi Ki Launji, is a sweet-sour raw mango relish made with tangy green mangoes, jaggery, and simple spices. Every spoonful tastes slightly sour, mildly spicy, and gently sweet, with soft pieces of raw mango adding a nice bite. This quick recipe takes only 10 minutes and stays fresh in the refrigerator for up to 10 to 15 days.

Aam Ki Launji Recipe(freepik)

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A bowl of aam ki launji can instantly make a simple meal feel brighter. Raw mangoes give the relish a sharp and tangy flavour, while jaggery adds natural sweetness without using white sugar. Fennel seeds, cumin, and nigella seeds bring a mild aroma and make the chutney taste more interesting.

Raw mango is often used in summer because it contains vitamin C and may help the body stay active during hot weather. Jaggery is a healthier option than refined sugar and gives the relish a rich sweetness along with small amounts of iron. A small amount of mustard oil helps the spices cook well and adds extra flavour.

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{{^usCountry}} Soft paratha, dal-rice, poori, or even a plain roti tastes much better with this Indian chutney on the side. Aam ki launji is quick, easy, and full of sweet-sour flavour, making it a favourite summer relish in many homes. Sweet-Sour Raw Mango Aam Ki Launji Recipe {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Soft paratha, dal-rice, poori, or even a plain roti tastes much better with this Indian chutney on the side. Aam ki launji is quick, easy, and full of sweet-sour flavour, making it a favourite summer relish in many homes. Sweet-Sour Raw Mango Aam Ki Launji Recipe {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} This aam ki launji tastes tangy, mildly spicy, and naturally sweet from jaggery. Soft raw mango pieces give the relish a juicy texture, while fennel and cumin add a gentle aroma. Its sharp and refreshing flavour makes it perfect for summer and pairs well with paratha, poori, or dal-rice. Ingredients 2 medium raw mangoes, peeled and chopped

2 tbsp jaggery, grated

1 tbsp mustard oil

½ tsp fennel seeds

½ tsp cumin seeds

¼ tsp nigella seeds

¼ tsp turmeric powder

½ tsp red chilli powder

½ tsp salt

½ cup water Step-by-Step Instructions Heat mustard oil in a pan on medium flame. Add fennel seeds, cumin seeds, and nigella seeds. Let them crackle for a few seconds. Add chopped raw mango pieces and mix well. Add turmeric powder, red chilli powder, and salt. Stir for 1 minute. Pour in water and cook for 3 to 4 minutes until the mango becomes slightly soft. Add grated jaggery and mix well. Cook for another 2 to 3 minutes until the jaggery melts and the mixture becomes slightly thick. Cool slightly and serve with roti, paratha, or rice. Raw Mango and Jaggery: Nutrients Hidden in This Tangy Launji {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This aam ki launji tastes tangy, mildly spicy, and naturally sweet from jaggery. Soft raw mango pieces give the relish a juicy texture, while fennel and cumin add a gentle aroma. Its sharp and refreshing flavour makes it perfect for summer and pairs well with paratha, poori, or dal-rice. Ingredients 2 medium raw mangoes, peeled and chopped

2 tbsp jaggery, grated

1 tbsp mustard oil

½ tsp fennel seeds

½ tsp cumin seeds

¼ tsp nigella seeds

¼ tsp turmeric powder

½ tsp red chilli powder

½ tsp salt

½ cup water Step-by-Step Instructions Heat mustard oil in a pan on medium flame. Add fennel seeds, cumin seeds, and nigella seeds. Let them crackle for a few seconds. Add chopped raw mango pieces and mix well. Add turmeric powder, red chilli powder, and salt. Stir for 1 minute. Pour in water and cook for 3 to 4 minutes until the mango becomes slightly soft. Add grated jaggery and mix well. Cook for another 2 to 3 minutes until the jaggery melts and the mixture becomes slightly thick. Cool slightly and serve with roti, paratha, or rice. Raw Mango and Jaggery: Nutrients Hidden in This Tangy Launji {{/usCountry}}

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Sweet-sour aam ki launji brings more than just flavour to the plate. According to ICMR, raw mango adds vitamin C and antioxidants, while jaggery gives natural sweetness without refined sugar. The spices used in this quick summer relish also add small amounts of useful nutrients and make the chutney easier to digest.

Nutrient Approximate Amount Per Serving Main Source Calories 70–90 kcal Raw mango, jaggery Vitamin C 20–25 mg Raw mango Fibre 1–2 g Raw mango Iron 0.5–1 mg Jaggery Healthy Fat 2–3 g Mustard oil Antioxidants Moderate amount Raw mango, spices View All

FAQs

Which raw mango is best for aam ki launji?

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Firm and sour green raw mangoes work best because they keep their shape and give the relish its tangy taste.

How long does aam ki launji stay fresh?

Aam ki launji stays fresh in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 10 to 15 days.

Can aam ki launji be eaten with rice?

Yes, aam ki launji tastes very good with dal-rice, plain rice, paratha, poori, or roti.

Is aam ki launji good for summer?

Yes, raw mango is often used in summer because it contains vitamin C and has a refreshing sour taste.

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