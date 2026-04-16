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Aam Ki Launji Recipe: Quick and Easy Sweet-Sour Raw Mango Relish to Enjoy in Just 10 Minutes

Aam ki launji is a flavourful raw mango dish made with mango, jaggery, and spices. This tangy side dish takes only 10 minutes to make and is great for summers.

Published on: Apr 16, 2026 11:28 am IST
By Tarishi Shrivastava
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Aam Ki Launji, also called Kairi Ki Launji, is a sweet-sour raw mango relish made with tangy green mangoes, jaggery, and simple spices. Every spoonful tastes slightly sour, mildly spicy, and gently sweet, with soft pieces of raw mango adding a nice bite. This quick recipe takes only 10 minutes and stays fresh in the refrigerator for up to 10 to 15 days.

Aam Ki Launji Recipe(freepik)

A bowl of aam ki launji can instantly make a simple meal feel brighter. Raw mangoes give the relish a sharp and tangy flavour, while jaggery adds natural sweetness without using white sugar. Fennel seeds, cumin, and nigella seeds bring a mild aroma and make the chutney taste more interesting.

Raw mango is often used in summer because it contains vitamin C and may help the body stay active during hot weather. Jaggery is a healthier option than refined sugar and gives the relish a rich sweetness along with small amounts of iron. A small amount of mustard oil helps the spices cook well and adds extra flavour.

Sweet-sour aam ki launji brings more than just flavour to the plate. According to ICMR, raw mango adds vitamin C and antioxidants, while jaggery gives natural sweetness without refined sugar. The spices used in this quick summer relish also add small amounts of useful nutrients and make the chutney easier to digest.

Nutrient

Approximate Amount Per Serving

Main Source

Calories

70–90 kcal

Raw mango, jaggery

Vitamin C

20–25 mg

Raw mango

Fibre

1–2 g

Raw mango

Iron

0.5–1 mg

Jaggery

Healthy Fat

2–3 g

Mustard oil

Antioxidants

Moderate amount

Raw mango, spices

FAQs

Which raw mango is best for aam ki launji?

Firm and sour green raw mangoes work best because they keep their shape and give the relish its tangy taste.

How long does aam ki launji stay fresh?

Aam ki launji stays fresh in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 10 to 15 days.

Can aam ki launji be eaten with rice?

Yes, aam ki launji tastes very good with dal-rice, plain rice, paratha, poori, or roti.

Is aam ki launji good for summer?

Yes, raw mango is often used in summer because it contains vitamin C and has a refreshing sour taste.

 
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