Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Recipe / Beat the summer heat with this Michelin-starred Watermelon Feta Salad recipe
recipe

Beat the summer heat with this Michelin-starred Watermelon Feta Salad recipe

This watermelon and feta salad is perfect for those trying to save themselves from the scorching summer heat. Read on....
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 26, 2021 05:38 PM IST
Watermelon Salad

When summers come to India in full swing, everyone craves a cool treat as eating meals becomes the most excruciating task which leaves us feeling even more hot and tired. Fruits and icy treats become seasonal favourites, as watermelons and mangoes take the forefront during this season.

However, even eating this delicious and healthy treats all the time becomes monotonous and boring, and one may not always feel like just eating the fruit as it is. That's when a recipe like this one for watermelon and feta salad comes in handy:

Watermelon, feta & rocket, hazelnuts, za’atar, lime salad

1 small watermelon, diced and seedless

1 small yellow watermelon, diced and seedless

200g toasted hazelnuts

2 bunches of wild rocket

250g barrel-aged feta cheese, crumbled

Dressing:

100ml extra virgin olive oil

35ml lime juice

Maldon sea salt to taste

METHOD:

Arrange diced watermelon on a plate. Crumble the feta cheese over. Scatter with toasted hazelnuts and top with wild rocket leaves. Dress the entire salad with lime vinaigrette and sprinkle some za’atar on top.

(Recipe courtesy Chef Cesar Bartolini at Bread Street Kitchen & Bar)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Video shows incredible view of Western Ghats from Vistadome coach

Dog that is not a fan of lollypop reacts on being offered one. Watch

‘Aunty skates’: Saree-clad 46-year-old skater wins people over. Watch

Boy rescues cat that fell into a drain in Brazil, viral video makes people smile
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
PM Narendra Modi
Reliance AGM
Ray review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP