Beat the summer heat with this Michelin-starred Watermelon Feta Salad recipe
When summers come to India in full swing, everyone craves a cool treat as eating meals becomes the most excruciating task which leaves us feeling even more hot and tired. Fruits and icy treats become seasonal favourites, as watermelons and mangoes take the forefront during this season.
However, even eating this delicious and healthy treats all the time becomes monotonous and boring, and one may not always feel like just eating the fruit as it is. That's when a recipe like this one for watermelon and feta salad comes in handy:
Watermelon, feta & rocket, hazelnuts, za’atar, lime salad
1 small watermelon, diced and seedless
1 small yellow watermelon, diced and seedless
200g toasted hazelnuts
2 bunches of wild rocket
250g barrel-aged feta cheese, crumbled
Dressing:
100ml extra virgin olive oil
35ml lime juice
Maldon sea salt to taste
METHOD:
Arrange diced watermelon on a plate. Crumble the feta cheese over. Scatter with toasted hazelnuts and top with wild rocket leaves. Dress the entire salad with lime vinaigrette and sprinkle some za’atar on top.
(Recipe courtesy Chef Cesar Bartolini at Bread Street Kitchen & Bar)