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Beat The Summer Heat With Watermelon Mint Juice Without Sugar: A Fresh Low-Calorie Cooler For Healthy Hydration Daily

Watermelon mint juice without sugar combines watermelon, mint, and lime to create a refreshing, low-calorie summer drink with hydration-focused ingredients.

Published on: May 26, 2026 01:08 pm IST
By Tarishi Shrivastava
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Revitalising watermelon mint juice without sugar is a light beverage made by blending juicy watermelon with cooling mint and fresh lime juice. Popular across many tropical regions, this drink is especially enjoyed during hot Indian summers because it requires minimal ingredients and no added sugar. The bright pink colour, smooth texture, and fresh aroma make it an appealing option for both adults and children.

Watermelon Mint Juice Without Sugar(Freepik)

Watermelon contains nearly 92% water">92% water, making it one of the most hydrating fruits available during warm weather. It also provides Vitamin C and Vitamin A">Vitamin C and Vitamin A, while its naturally sweet taste removes the need for added sugar. Antioxidants such as lycopene help protect cells, while potassium and magnesium contribute to healthy fluid balance. These qualities have made watermelon mint juice a popular choice among people looking for sugar-free summer drinks and low-calorie summer recipes.

Fresh mint adds more than flavour to this drink. Menthol creates a cooling sensation that feels especially pleasant on hot afternoons, while compounds found in mint are associated with digestive support. Lime juice contributes Vitamin C and citric acid">Vitamin C and citric acid, adding brightness to the flavour while complementing the sweetness of watermelon. Together, these ingredients create a watermelon mint juice that feels fresh, vibrant, and suitable for kidney health hydration and summer wellness routines.

Feature

Watermelon Mint Juice Without Sugar

Regular Hydrating Drinks

Main Ingredients

Watermelon, mint, and lime

Sugar, syrups, or concentrates

Taste Profile

Fresh, fruity, and cooling

Sweet and artificial

Texture

Light and smooth

Thin or syrupy

Added Sugar

No

Often present

Calories

Lower

Usually higher

Hydration Value

High due to watermelon content

Varies by product

Colour

Natural pink-red

Artificial or processed colours

Summer Suitability

Highly suitable

Moderate

Main Highlight

Fruit-based hydration drink

Sweet beverage

Preparation

Freshly blended

Ready-made or mixed

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: No cooking required

Servings: 2 glasses

Calories: 60 calories per serving

Flavour Profile: Sweet, tangy, and refreshing

Nutrition: Hydration-focused and vitamin-rich

Difficulty: Easy

Chilled Watermelon Mint Juice with Fresh Lime

This refreshing summer drink combines watermelon, mint, and lime to create a naturally sweet cooler with vibrant flavour and bright colour.

Ingredients

  • 3 cups watermelon cubes
  • 10–12 fresh mint leaves
  • 1 tablespoon lime juice
  • Ice cubes as required
  • Mint leaves for garnish

Step-by-Step Instructions

  1. Add watermelon cubes to a blender.
  2. Add mint leaves and lime juice.
  3. Blend until smooth and juicy.
  4. Strain if a smoother texture is preferred.
  5. Pour into chilled glasses over ice cubes.
  6. Garnish with fresh mint leaves and serve immediately.

Tips For A Nutritious Watermelon Mint Juice Without Sugar

  1. Chia seeds add fibre and create a slightly thicker texture while blending well with watermelon flavour.
  2. Cucumber pairs beautifully with watermelon and creates a lighter, fresher drink.
  3. Fresh lime enhances flavour and gives the drink a brighter citrus note.
  4. Basil creates an interesting herbal flavour that complements sweet watermelon.
  5. Frozen watermelon makes the juice colder and thicker without needing extra ice.
  6. Ginger adds a gentle zing and works well with mint and lime.
  7. Cold glasses help maintain the drink's refreshing quality for longer.

Nutritional Value of Watermelon Mint Juice

Watermelon">Watermelon mint juice combines fresh fruit, herbs, and citrus to create a refreshing drink with hydration-supporting nutrients and minimal calories.

Nutrient

Amount Per Serving

Energy

60 calories

Protein

1 g

Carbohydrates

14 g

Fat

0 g

Fibre

1 g

Vitamin C

Moderate

Potassium

Moderate

FAQs

Which watermelon variety works best for juice?

Sweet, seedless watermelon varieties work especially well because they blend smoothly and provide more juice.

Can Watermelon Juice be prepared in advance?

It is best consumed fresh, though it can be refrigerated for a few hours before serving.

Is watermelon mint juice suitable for summer afternoons?

Yes. Its light texture, high water content, and cooling ingredients make it especially suitable during hot weather.

Should the juice be strained?

Straining is optional. Keeping the pulp provides a slightly thicker texture and additional fibre.

 
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