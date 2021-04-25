Berry cheesecake or Baked Alaska? Choose your favourite easy dessert recipe

Carbohydrates are an essential nutrient for the body and a reason why your body craves certain delicious desserts. From containing rich sources of whole foods to providing your body with necessary vitamins, fiber and antioxidants, desserts may not be the healthiest form of carbohydrates but they contribute to overall emotional well-being.

Indulging in desserts makes one feel instantly transported to a higher level of happiness and leads to positive alternations in mind and body. A few bites into a dessert and it automatically puts you in a good mood so, when everything is going downhill currently, here are not one but two scrumptious and super easy to whip dessert recipes of Berry cheesecake and Baked Alaska to lower your soaring blood pressure and make life more enjoyable.

Berry cheesecake

Ingredients:

Egg yolks - 5nos

Cream cheese - 200gm

Fresh cream - 150gm

Icing sugar - 100gm

Corn flour - 25gm

Cracker crumbs - 300gm

Melted butter - 50gm

Method:

Crush graham crackers into crumbs. In a medium bowl, combine crumbs together with melted butter and stir until moistened.

In the bowl of a stand mixer or in a large bowl (using a hand mixer) add cream cheese and stir until smooth and creamy (don’t over-beat or you’ll incorporate too much air).

Add sugar and stir again until creamy. Add sour cream, vanilla extract, and salt, and stir until well-combined.

If using a stand mixer, make sure you pause periodically to scrape the sides and bottom of the bowl with a spatula so that all ingredients are evenly incorporated.

With mixer on low speed, gradually add lightly beaten eggs, one at a time, stirring just until each egg is just incorporated.

Once all eggs have been added, use a spatula to scrape the sides and bottom of the bowl again and make sure all ingredients are well combined.

Pour cheesecake batter into prepared spring from pan. To insure against leaks, place pan on a cookie sheet that’s been lined with foil.

Transfer to the center rack of your oven and bake on 325F (160C) for about 75 minutes. Enjoy!

Baked Alaska

Ingredients:

Flavoured ice creams (Chocolate, Vanilla, Strawberry, Butter scotch, Mango)

Italian meringue

For the meringue:

Egg white - 2nos

Castor sugar - 60gm

Method:

Whip the egg whites and cream of tartar in a large bowl with a mixer on medium-high speed until foamy, about 2 minutes.

Gradually beat in the sugar on high speed until the whites are glossy and hold stiff peaks.

Method for the ice cream cake:

Brush a 3-quart metal bowl with vegetable oil; line with plastic wrap.

Fill the bowl with scoops of the sorbet, vanilla ice cream and half of the chocolate ice cream, alternating small and large scoops to create a mosaic of colours and shapes.

Place a piece of plastic wrap on top of the ice cream; press down to close the gaps between scoops and even out the surface.

Remove the plastic wrap, sprinkle the ice cream with the wafer crumbs and re-cover with the plastic wrap, pressing gently.

Freeze until set, about 30 minutes. Enjoy!

(Recipes: Chef L Anandh, Pastry Chef, DoubleTree by Hilton Goa - Panaji)

Which one will you choose first to whip up tonight?

